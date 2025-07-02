Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 2nd by Mark Steyn

Twenty years after the Danish Motoons, ten years after the Charlie Hebdo bloodbath, dear old Mohammed (PBUH - Pictures Be Upon Him) is back in the funny papers - this time in Turkey. From the BBC: Turkey arrests journalists over alleged cartoon of Prophet Muhammad Shouldn't that be "alleged cartoon of alleged Prophet Muhammad"? ~In America, the University of Pennsylvania has reached a settlement with the federal government under which it will defrock the bepenised woman Lia Thomas and award its Ladies' Swimming trophies to actual ladies. Apparently, the university has also agreed to apologise to its young women for making them change and shower with a bloke: BREAKING: @Penn to APOLOGIZE for allowing male swimmer Lia Thomas to invade the women's team. The University will also be adopting definitions for male and female consistent with biological sex, strip all records/titles from Thomas and return them to female swimmers, and issue... pic.twitter.com/YhKfMJAsuA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2025 ~From the UK: Thirty years ago, in happier times, I used to co-host the live summer opera broadcasts from Glyndebourne on Channel Four TV. Tickets for Glyndebourne cost almost as much as the special Death to Jews package at Glastonbury, and you have to climb into the old soup-and-fish or taffeta frock, according to gender-identity preference. Sir George Christie and his family, who ran the show, were always very pleasant to me, but I confess I hadn't kept up with recent developments on the operatic front. Apparently, a couple of years ago, Sir David Attenborough unveiled a new Glyndebourne wind-turbine to make all the soprano ululating more "sustainable". The opera ain't over till the wind-turbine's blown. Alas, on Saturday, in the exquisite stillness of a summer afternoon, it declined to blow. And so, after six power outages brought the production juddering to multiple halts, they pulled the plug and called off the show - Handel's oratorio Saul. That's the one with the composer's famous "Death March", traditionally played as enraged premium subscribers storm the wind turbine and bring it crashing to the ground as if it were a Confederate general or a bloke whose great-great-great-grandfather invested in a plantation in Antigua. The following day there were further power cuts that delayed the finale of Le Nozze di Figaro. That's the one with the beloved aria "Non più andrai". Which means "No more will you blow" - er, go. The poignant symbolism of society's elites gathered in black tie to watch an immobile wind-turbine is too pitiful even for my tastes. Hard to think of anything more civilisationally degrading than subjecting Mozart and Handel to the caprices of a wind machine. But I'm happy to take your thoughts on that or any of the other topics we've chewed over in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from Norfolk to Nevada, Raleigh to Regina, Perth to Ponte Vedra. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. Thanks for introducing the topic of futile "sustainable energy". From what I can glean from expert commentary the only "green energy" that's remotely viable is Hydro, and damable rivers are in short supply. The whole "net zero" dream is a mirage, maybe made more plausible with Nuclear Power, which the Greenies hate with visceral loathing. And what about the fleets of electric cars we're supposed to be driving- where's all that Lithium for the batteries to come from, and let's not get started on the inadequacy of today's grid to power up all those Teslas? They're blowing smoke, and the smoke tooters include our present Canadian government. On July 2, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Mike Regan wrote: Hi Mark, New member here. As the Muslim rape gang scandal in England got more and more attention from the media and on social media, I started wondering: are there Muslim rape gangs in France and Sweden and Germany, too? Each country certainly has enough Muslims to warrant the question. I've read about France's stabby Muslims, and Sweden's rapey Muslims, and Germany's driving-vehicles-through-crowds Muslims (I do realize that each of these cultural benefits appear in most Eurabian countries, but it seems that said benefits feature more prominently in said countries), but why don't I hear about Muslim rape gangs in other countries across the continent? Thanks for all your work,

Mike Regan On July 2, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Boca Tim wrote: Hi Mark, When the whole rotton structure comes crashing down, where do you think will be a nice play to flee to? I used to dream of moving to Sweden. When I was a waiter in Manhattan some years ago they were my favorite tourists, not just for their good looking women but for their general affinity towards America and Americans. Now as that is no longer a viable option I'm debating either Finland, Switzerland (like Tina Turner), or perhaps Iceland in the hopes it's so small the rest of the world forgets about them. I suppose I could also beg my ancestral homeland of County Armagh to take me back but that's technically part of the UK. What do you reckon? On July 2, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Alison Castellina wrote: I just watched Glyndbourne's 'Saul' trailer. It is totally tasteless, a ghastly inappropriate affront to wonderful Handel, so I take the view that A Great Conductor stopped the show. I would not accept a ticket for it if I won it in a raffle, and I am a Handel fanatic, having blasted his Chandos Anthems today, all through South London, via open windows from my car. My question is: Do you ever wonder whether God is punishing the West for departing from him, like he punished a certain 'stiff necked' people and carted them off to Babylon? Or is everything just an accident, like the foolishly unbacked-up wind turbine at the woke opera house? On July 2, 2025 at 3:01 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Did you know July 3 is the 82 anniversary of Judith Durham's birth? That's today already if you're in Australia. May she rest in peace. What a talent she had! On July 2, 2025 at 3:04 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Both Kraft-Heinz and Hersey have both announced that they will remove all of the artificial color, et. all from the crap, pardon moi, food, they make by 2027.

Everything is on the level isn't it or do they already know the results of the 2026 elections? Fortunately, Reynolds Aluminum Foil is already free from petroleum-based dyes making hats made from their fine products still safe to wear.

And effective! On July 2, 2025 at 3:05 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. Whilst Reform UK continue to top the polls, despite looking very much part of the uniparty in a turquoise rosette, splinters in the form of Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib have dominated the narrative this week. Rupert is apparently eschewing party politics but has launched Restore Britain, which looks to be a more heavyweight version of Ben's Great British PAC and Ben has launched the 20th party on the so called right of British politics in Advance UK. I'm not a big fan of talking shops or the further dilution of the right wing block vote. This all feels like willy waving to me, not least given the relentless haemorrhaging of credibility in the Labour government but as always, I would welcome your thoughts on the likelihood of either man and their new toy achieving material cut through with the British electorate. Keep well Mark. On July 2, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Kent W. wrote: Hi Mark. While a few club members might be starting to find your "as-I-wrote-twenty-years-ago" formulations a bit tedious, I rather enjoy them – they put me in the mind of the great Samuel Johnson when he observed 275 years ago that "Men more frequently require to be reminded by Mark Steyn than informed." (Or something like that.) On issue after issue, you've been visionary (or more accurately, "too-right, too-soon"), which makes me wonder: Other than perhaps timing, is there any significant prediction/forecast that you made back in the early aughts that you appear to have gotten wrong? On July 2, 2025 at 3:08 pm, Fred Jones wrote: Mark Remember when candidate Trump promised "too much winning that we'd become sick of winning"? I think we've reached that point of peak-winning! His nobel prize in waiting (indefinitely) work on the global stage; his reinvigoration of NATO members; his complete halt of illegal entries here at home; his historic reinvestment in America by multinational corporations; his cultural transformation back to traditional norms; and his imminent Congressional victory for his domestic priorities ... it's all too much WINNING for my taste. I prefer the conservative Parties of the West who give lip service to such goals but prefer LOSING with dignity. Those who play their constituents as fools, while ingratiating themselves to the elites. His lack of decorum, of honor, while fulfilling all his promises leaves me confused and irritated. Too much WINNING for my taste, how about yours? On July 2, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: I'm wondering if it was Donald Trump's dark sense of humor which called for a deadline of the fourth of July for passage of the big, beautiful bill. Had the founders any idea that 249 years after signing the Declaration of Independence, and pledging their lives, fortunes and sacred honor, that such a monstrosity would come to be, they would have bypassed the revolution and moved to Switzerland. Republicans are again doing what they do best, and that's making their voters sorry they didn't just stay home on election day. No matter how many trillions of dollars the government spends, elected officials on both sides of the aisle can't seem to find even one thin dime of which to cut. As neither the Democrats nor the Republicans seem to take our $37 trillion debt seriously, do you think there's any real possibility that Elon Musk will spend the money necessary to create a legitimate third party? And if he did, would it make any difference? Take good care, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On July 2, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Hello Mark- I wonder if you would deign to give us your thoughts on the Wedding of the Millennium, namely the Bezos-Sanchez nuptials. Being of the female persuasion myself, I must say that I wonder how Ms. Sanchez managed to hook such a prize catch as the Amazonian mogul. Was it the boobs, the brains? the bravery on the space trip? Perhaps your vast experience in high society can inform your commentary which no doubt will be extraordinary. Best wishes from your friends in Nueva York and Happy Independence Day! On July 2, 2025 at 3:15 pm, Greg Warren wrote: Hi Mark,

I hope that your health is on the mend, despite the best efforts of the ruling effetes to raise our blood pressure.

My question relates to the ongoing game of Whack-a-Mo in Iran. It appears that the only regime in the world less popular with its people than Iran's is that of Ayatollah Two-Tier and his degenerate janissaries in Westminster. I have read reports that the current claimant to the Peacock Throne is setting himself up as the leader of the opposition, that he has been approached by army commanders and even that the CIA is engineering his retutrn.

One is, as Louis XVIII would agree, wary of claims of support by emigre groups, but do you think that name recognition would be enough to position the Prince as an interim leader should the regime weaken and if so, is US participation conceivable? I'm sceptical of the latter as US officials seem to get their ideas about monarchy from Disney, and would probably prefer Hamid Karzai anyhow.

PS: I don't want to be 'that guy' re timezones, but the Live Show actually starts at 5 AM Sydney time, so a bit more sorrow would be appreciated. On July 2, 2025 at 3:17 pm, John Barrett wrote: Hello Mark,

What are your thoughts on the incoming Mamdani administration in New York City:

A) Let the city sink into a hell-hole since that's what the voters want - or -

B) Do every thing we can to prevent a great American city from becoming next Kampala?

Best wishes - John On July 2, 2025 at 3:18 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: A fun news story I did see is Iran asking

the UN to make US pay reparation for

bombing Fordow et. al. Dare one hope the current administration

is immune to such stupidity? Cause I can

totally see some member of Congress

trying to pass that legislation. On July 2, 2025 at 3:19 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Oh, & there was a passing piece about Britain

"preparing for civil war". Which brought to mind

the oft-cited Orwell quote about one fearing

there won't be. On July 2, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: While Chicago and L.A. have Marxists, is NYC really ground zero (again..but another religion) for pushing communism into mainstream Western Civ? On July 2, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Stephen Willmer wrote: Rachel from customer complaints has been blubbing in da House. What can we do to make Free Gear blub, as well? I suspect the fishwife deputising for him is a stranger to tears, however, and therefore hopes for reducing her in quite the same way are probably forlorn ... On July 2, 2025 at 3:23 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Is it always ungentlemanly to gloat at a woman's tears? On July 2, 2025 at 3:26 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hi Mark. Always good to hear a voice of reason from the Great North Woods so thank you for that. It brings me great joy to observe the liberals wetting their collective beds here in what's left of America. Every week seems to bring another court decision exposing the mental insanity that is the Democrat party. It is probably too optimistic to think any of the left's abhorrent practices and outright hatred for America will ever change for the better – at least in any meaningful way. But at least for a short period there is reason for hope. And this coming from a perpetual skeptic (me). Doug Cole On July 2, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Kelly Harbeson wrote: I made a prediction in a comment recently that in 5 years the people that favor intact biological men competing in women's sports and invading women's changing rooms will be as rare as post-WWII Germans that claimed Nazi Party membership. Looks as if the situation on the ground is changing more quickly than I anticipated. On July 2, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Wm. P. wrote: Whenever I hear of protests in Turkey I wonder what skullduggery Erdoğan is trying to cover up this time. On July 2, 2025 at 3:36 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "The poignant symbolism of society's elites gathered in black tie to watch an immobile wind-turbine is too pitiful even for my tastes." I can totally visualize this scene brought to life on film. Maybe starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Cate Blanchette?!! On July 2, 2025 at 3:40 pm, James Moldenhauer wrote: I've read a lot of weird stories lately, and this one is going to stick in my mind for a while. An opera festival shut down because the wind turbine won't work? On July 2, 2025 at 3:44 pm, Brawndo wrote: Next time they should do The Princess Bride. "I wonder if he is using the same wind we are using." On July 2, 2025 at 3:46 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has its merits and is certainly better than any bill a Democrat Congress would offer. Lots of ballyhooing about how it's going to result in explosive economic growth that will somehow overcome our politicians continuing to spend across all line items greater than twice the rate of inflation. Reminds me of the hysteria around DOGE cutting spending by $1 to $2 trillion. In the end it was a small fraction of that. No end in sight. On July 2, 2025 at 3:50 pm, Dan wrote: Hi Mark, This crap in Stavanger was stopped when Norwegian men, Norwegian military in civvies and Contractors started beating crap out of these 'muslim men' for loitering. No warning, F off with alacrity or be pummeled. Western men not afraid of knives, who had experience overseas. etc. Job done. The downtown majllid closed and is abandoned. Just annoying Roma beggars now. On July 2, 2025 at 3:55 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I hadn't seen that Glyndebourne story (my opera knowledge

pretty much begins with Carmen & ends with several incarnations

of the Ring Cycle), but ~ to paraphrase the great Cass-Steyn-dra

prophet ~ as I said ten years ago, we are living out Atlas Shrugged.

Life imitates art, & all that. On July 2, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Can I get the. name of your hotel in Trieste? © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

