Live Around the Planet: Wednesday July 9th

~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world: ~According to the US Department of Justice and its sub-bureau the FBI, the official version of the Jeffrey Epstein story has evolved: 1) There had been an Epstein "client list". Now there is no client list; 2) There had been no cell video. Now the cell video has been found; 3) On Fox News and his radio show, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino used to be super-butch. Now he has the affect of a bloke in a hostage video. Odd. ~The trannification of your kids has received a couple of recent setbacks in the US and UK. But in Canada the choppadickoffamies, as Rush used to call them, are going full speed ahead. The supposedly "conservative" government of Nova Scotia is greenlighting irreversible genital mutilation and sterilisation for teenagers, and using your tax dollars to pay for it. I would advocate reciprocating by removing the penises of these Maritime "conservatives", but they seem to have vanished long ago. ~Culture of Death watch: On my weekend music show this Saturday, we shall feature a rendition of the famous song "My Way". It will not, however, be this one - by English pop star Lily Allen: 🚨LILY ALLEN PROMOTES ABORTION ON THE BBC - She says she can't remember how many she's had before saying 'maybe 4 or 5'

- BBC presenter says she's had 5 aswell And all of this is produced by the BBC Why are they so proud of this? pic.twitter.com/UW4oYxsJGw — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) July 3, 2025 So that's ten abortions between two fertile English women. And in mid-century they'll wonder why they're wearing burqas to go outside. Or rather they won't wonder - but they might notice that nobody seems to be singing "I did it My Way" anymore.

- BBC presenter says she's had 5 aswell And all of this is produced by the BBC Why are they so proud of this? pic.twitter.com/UW4oYxsJGw — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) July 3, 2025 So that's ten abortions between two fertile English women. And in mid-century they'll wonder why they're wearing burqas to go outside. Or rather they won't wonder - but they might notice that nobody seems to be singing "I did it My Way" anymore. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from Missouri to Madeira, Toronto to Tailem Bend, Pontefract to Ponte Vedra. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On July 9, 2025 at 2:56 pm, John Whale wrote: Hi Mark. I'm a long-time follower and reader, but first-time questioner. You are indeed my favourite polymath! So, we are now told that there were no other abusers in Epstein's circle of depravity. No lists of the famous or powerful and indeed nothing suspicious at all about his leaving this mortal coil. Move along please. Nothing to see here. And yet just a few short months ago we were assured that all will finally be revealed and that now the Trump police were in charge the truth will out. Apparently Ms. Maxwell procured girls purely for Epstein himself and all visitors to Paedo island were mere vacationers. The MAGA crowd are not having it and Trump's apparent indifference is starting to stink. What say you Mark? On July 9, 2025 at 2:57 pm, Citizen Thom wrote: Has the Epstein List overtaken the DURHAM REPORT on the all-time political performance art charts? The timing of the announcement is in itself strange. Was it something agreed to in order to get a vote on the big bloated bill? It seems that it would have been better, as far as Team Trump is concerned, to not make the announcement. Why not continue the standing ruse of saying, 'We're still working on it. Lots to look through. We have to protect the victims. Etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.'? On July 9, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Wm. P. wrote: Is Bongino a victim of 'bureaucratic capture. On July 9, 2025 at 3:02 pm, Tom Gelsinon wrote: Hi Mark,

The Epstein saga, like the Russia Hoax, like the just-announced criminal investigations of Comey and Brennan, and so on and so forth, are not worth the time spent wondering about them. All are going to, or have, received the DURHAM REPORT treatment. None of us like it that evil and seditious actors will not be brought to justice, but this is unfortunately the case, as past experience would seem to prove. I am more interested in what the FBI and other federal agencies are doing to investigate violent crime, illegal immigration, and other problems going on at present. As far as that goes, the current Administration at least seems to be doing some good things. What say you? On July 9, 2025 at 3:03 pm, Eric Dale wrote: Mark, is Donald Trump America's Boris Johnson? On July 9, 2025 at 3:05 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Greetings, Monsieur Steyn, I am of the opinion that the Nobel Peace prize

lost all credibility when they started handing it

out to terrorists (arafat) & scam artists (obozo). Therefore, I found it highly distasteful, on several

levels, that Bibi thought it a good idea to recommend

Trump for one. He'd have done better giving Trump

one of the Righteous Gentile awards. The other thing irritating me this morning is the

raid on Rassemblement National headquarters.

Really, Fifth Republic? These are the final nails

you're choosing for your coffin? On July 9, 2025 at 3:07 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. More than four in ten children born in 2024 in England had at least one foreign-born parent, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. The ten most prolific mothers by country of origin are: India

Pakistan

Nigeria

Romania

Bangladesh

Poland

Ghana

Afghanistan

Albania

Iraq The City of London had the highest percentage of births with at least one foreign parent at 84.4 per cent. Outside London, the top area for foreign parents was Luton at 78.9 per cent. This is demographic displacement and population replacement on an unprecedented scale. Or a birth jihad to put it plainly. Short of naturalising Eva Vlaardingerbroek and installing her as Prime Minister for 20 years, the UK is doomed isn't it? Keep well Mark. On July 9, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Gary Alexander wrote: Question: My grand-daughter just returned from Alaska and told me "ESKIMO" is no longer a polite word in public -- racist, of course. Long ago, my daughters told me "ORIENTAL" is forbidden. -- same reason. I'm wondering how such gorgeous and musical words as these are social gaffes. I had never thought either to be demeaning. What will the CFL Edmonton Eskimos do with their name/mascot? How will Alaska Airlines explain its tail-fin art? And how will Occidental College respond to their equivalent dirty word on Western shores? On July 9, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Juli O wrote: Hi Mark- Here is a heart friendly question. Maybe you can ask Mr. Steyn himself when he drops by to tell us about his upcoming weekend music shows. I have been enjoying making my way through all of your music shows and am delighted to think of the gems of information I take away with each one. What fascinates me is how, at such a young age, you came to interview so many great composers and lyricists. It always seemed to me that the person you were interviewing appreciated your insight and ability to understand the circumstances of the songs as they were being created which was usually well before your time. No one ever seemed to talk down to you. It is my ignorance of your early professional life that probably makes this a stupid question and I mean no disrespect but I can't help but wonder if you were pinching yourself at the time and find yourself looking back now with even more amazement of the opportunities you had to meet, speak with and even befriend these great people? Thanks Juli Olson On July 9, 2025 at 3:18 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

One of the most sanctimonious phrases constantly being tossed about in polite society is "That is not who we are."

Am I alone in being nauseated by people who use it? On July 9, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Any idea where are action prime minister Mark Carney is on vacation? Like Trudeau towards the end he often doesn't publish his itinerary so protestors can't gather and just because. He should be at Harrington Lake where the Canadian PM residence renovated recently at high cost is. But I bet he is in England as he isn't really Canadian. On July 9, 2025 at 3:24 pm, EJ Pulsom wrote: Dear Mark-- Do you have a moment for a question not related to depressing world headlines? I read this week that a federal appellate court found that Jay Livingston's daughter properly reclaimed for herself the copyrights to 32 of Jay's songs, including "Que Sera, Sera" and "Jingle Bells." Apparently Jay's granddaughter was fighting for control of the copyrights. Did you ever interview Jay? And if the granddaughter keeps fighting then would an appropriate song title be, "Que Sera, File for Cert"? On July 9, 2025 at 3:26 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Is Jenrick to the right of Farage? On July 9, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark- hope all is well with you. Two questions: 1. Any thoughts on the Elon- Trump falling out and Elon's recent claim that Steve Bannon was on the Epstein client list? 2. In any given week, there are those writers or pundits who claim that there is an actual Satanic connection to all these evil deeds and those who perpetrate them. Having recently revisited C.S. Lewis' poly-sci fiction, "That Hideous Strength" I am starting to believe that there's more to all our current events than meets the eye. Wondering if you are familiar with the CSL books and if so- your thoughts. Best wishes from Nueva York! On July 9, 2025 at 3:32 pm, Fran Lavery wrote: The obvious question about the Epstein case now, if one accepts the new story, is whether Ghislaine will now be freed from jail, if she even is in jail, as now that could be fake news, too. All I can think now is nothing we've ever been told is true where the government is involved. Other than that, I look forward to the next Tale for Our Time series, poem, film suggestion, and appointment radio music shows. They are what's keeping me rolling along. Cheers to all. On July 9, 2025 at 3:35 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Is it possible that the slow release of the Epstein data is so that those supposedly in the Epstein videos can squirm a little longer? Is it possible that ongoing plea-agreement negotiations can't be revealed publicly? Is there a legitimate reason Epstein-related information is not made public after many promises that it would be? On July 9, 2025 at 3:37 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: The Jeffrey Epsten conspiracy theories have been around for years. I had hoped that the trio of Kash Patel, Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi would put an end to the theories and produce some hard proof. Instead, they've done just the opposite. We were led to be believe by these three that they were reviewing stacks of evidence, and that they would soon provide something close to a smoking gun dismissing all we had previously been told about how Mr. Epstein met his death, and the players involved. Now, after several months of being told to expect a revelation, instead we get there's no evidence to show his death was other than by his own hands and that the client list we were told was on Ms. Bondi's desk just a couple of months ago doesn't actually exist. I have always been very skeptical regarding conspiracy theories. When more than three people are involved in any activity it's difficult to prevent the truth from coming out. But this one seems different to me. There are just too many inconsistencies and coincidences in the stories we've been fed. Do you believe that Epstein was being used by not only U.S. intelligence agencies, but Israel's as well? Has all truly incriminating evidence already been destroyed? Will we ever find out the truth? Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On July 9, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Dan wrote: Did Pam bondi speak before she knew what was on her desk ? Are the files too useful for blackmail to get the agenda done ? If DJT was in the files, would it not have leaked back in 2026 ? On July 9, 2025 at 3:43 pm, James Moldenhauer wrote: The Epstein situation is, for me at least, the only big disappointment so far with the Trump administration. Bongino, Patel, Bondi, and the big guy himself don't want to touch it with a ten-foot pole. Patel and Bongino especially appear to be downright scared. Reminds me of Melania when Conan the wardog visited the White House. get as far away as possible. Shut up, pay no attention, nothing to see here, move along. On July 9, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

So, nearly a decade later the FBI has apparently opened a criminal investigation of former CIA Director Brennen and former FBI Director Comey regarding the long-discredited Steele Dossier and the Russian Hoax. This is the same FBI that now claims there is nothing to see here regarding the Epstein affair. Doubtful that the new FBI investigation will be any more of a dud than the DUR....HAM REPORT! Your thoughts? On July 9, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: Perhaps the Aussies should take a deeper look into Virginia Giuffre's suicide note. On July 9, 2025 at 3:52 pm, Joan Tintor wrote: Meh. Bongino wasn't THAT ripped. Also a bit shouty like Mark CONSTITUTION!!! Levin. On July 9, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, hope all is well?!

Bongino, maybe Patel & Bondi & others called multiple times for the publishing of Epstein's "clients" before they got into high federal office. Bondi even publicly said in about early Feb she had "the Epstein files" "on her desk" and promised to release them "soon." Then when that bombed, they had a ton of FBI agents in New York redacting files and editing video to avoid releasing identities of children who were sex-trafficked. "Just give us time," they said in Feb / March.

4-5 months later, all Trump's "ringers" in DoJ & FBI are saying the same thing Biden's DoJ & FBI and the Deep State generally has said for decades: "Nothing to see here, folks! Show's over. Move along, now... move along."

Whoever was actually behind Epstein -- the CIA, the FBI, the Israeli Mossad, some cabal of Deep Staters or oligarchs with outsized influence (control?) over the US government has an incredible amount of power to cover their tracks, protect their friends and keep control over the US government to deep-six any public investigation into Epstein's "clients," and more importantly Epstein's puppet-masters who doubtlessly used the blackmail material on some of America's highest-ranking politicians and businessmen.

Looks like the shadow government is real. And no one including Trump, Bongino and others like Patel who were highly praised before getting into high office are beyond its reach.

Sorry for the long rant. On July 9, 2025 at 3:59 pm, Teresa Maupin wrote: "But in Canada the choppadickoffamies, as Rush used to call them, are going full speed ahead." We shouldn't be surprised at this since Western Civilization has long turned a blind eye to Female Genital Mutilation through promoting and embracing Islam. Guess this was the logical destination place - the Full Monty of child sacrifice. On July 9, 2025 at 4:01 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: About that Lily Allen appearance, I recommend Paul Joseph Watson's recent video on the subject, where he also criticizes some shallow comments by Charlize Theron.

I thought the ideal of legalized abortion was to be found in the Clinton era maxim of "safe, legal and rare". Making it the default method of contraception is poor judgement, and taste. Some are predicting that initiatives like MAID, despite all its alleged good intentions, will suffer slippery slope decline, too. (Mind you, the "safe" bit sure doesn't apply with that.) © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

