Jewlepathy

On a happier note, I can report to you that as per my column last week, we did have our special, honoured nonagenarian friend from the pool over to our place and it was a lovely evening. I can confirm that Mr. C grilled up a great spread, and his stash of whiskey dwindled a notch as a result. Our guest brought some photographs of his late wife, and of their daughters, and she was really a knockout - really gorgeous. The other thing I can share is that the next morning, I got a call from our guest, asking what our last names were because his kids were asking him. We knew his last name, but he didn't know ours - just our first names. I thought that was so lovely, excellent and protective. I realized that for them it must have seemed strange that relative strangers were picking up their dad for supper and taking him back. We are hardly a threatening presence, just a relatively normal looking couple with a clearly disabled kid. But they don't know us, as they don't go to the pool. So it must have been weird, or even worrisome for them. It was so sweet and protective of them. What a lucky dad, what great kids. I of course, dutifully gave him our last name(s) so that they could look us up and I hope we pass muster.

I have a nice batch of links for you below and a few bits and pieces that I want right up top so you don't miss them. But I also want to say that for the past few weeks, I have been feeling very uneasy about the waves, or outbreaks of antisemitism that I see throughout the world in different news stories or videos shared on X or Instagram, etc. Antisemitism is a very, very dark force that doesn't just harm Jewish people - it is a destructive force, period. It's an energy that people may think they can control but it gets out of control very quickly and takes on a life of its own. It's being normalized in places where I never thought it would, and it's quite chilling. It makes me fearful for my family, but also for the future for all of the places that don't quell it. I hope my Jewlepathy is wrong about this but I just don't think it is.

Now a few up front nuggets: please read Lara Logan on rape as a weapon of war, and this story about someone trying to travel in their underwear (can we please get some kind of clothing and decency normalcy back in every day life, is that really too much to ask), and this utterly horrifying story from America that literally sounds like Communist China.

Lastly: not every stupid thing you say, every meal you eat, every dumb thought, every personal encounter, betrayal or otherwise has to go on the Internet. Stop advertising every stupid thing you do. Nobody cares. Nobody is actually interested for the reasons you think. Most of the time, they will just want to savage you, and delight in making you look like the idiot you are for oversharing, thinking you are a philosopher when actually you are just an attention-seeking moron tap tap tapping on your phone. Stop living on line. Just stop for goooooodnesssssake.

North America:

Definitely likely.

The golden age of Canadian Jewry is over. Prepare accordingly.

The real head of "Jews for Zohran". I call them Jews for Jihad.

This seems fine. Everything is totally fine in Canada.

Ain't diversity grand?

This also seems fine, let's screech about AIPAC a little more.

All about eggs.

Part of the Trump doctrine is putting the people who were persecuted by The Evil Blob into positions of power. The exact positions that their blobby evil overlords lorded over them. Perfection.

Canadian "justice". RELATED.

Good.

CANADA SUCKS, the banks are debanking people again.

Did I say CANADA SUCKS. Well, for those in the back row who didn't hear me, CANADA SUCKS. This country is BROKE, and this is population replacement. Why are we importing old people who cannot work, will drain the broken health system even further? Our own native born parents and grandparents cannot find doctors, and are already subject to "wait times" that usually come after they die? I cannot express how repulsive this government is and how stupid Canadians are for voting for this utter dogsqueeze aka Libranos time and time again.

~

Israel and Jews:

"From Sufism to Zionism" with Dyan Bitan (interviewed by the great Yasmine Mohammed). This is a really great interview. I am a huge fan of Yasmine's and I love Dyan's Instagram content. The interview has some "woo woo" stuff in it, but I like it. I loved the whole thing. Feel free to disagree.

Nothing to see here.

"There was no fire at the church in Taybeh".

Israel and the Druze.

~ '

The Formerly Great Britain:

Yes, it is a war. Absolutely.

Melanie Phillips: The Massacre of the Druze.

Posh Twats for Palestine.

~

Europe:

When they speak honestly about what the plan is, listen.

~

Palestinians:

The weeping widows of Gaza.

Meanwhile in Sweden.

Jewish camp kids were singing on a plane before it took off. See what ensued.

~

Today in Satan:

"Always a new horror".

~

Kooks:

DO NOT LEAVE THE ROOM.

This is what's known as a good start.

~

Human Grace:

Not all heroes wear capes. Some have furniture stores.

A young person's poem about divorce.

"It was something we had to be a part of".

