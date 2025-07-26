On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we remember a great lyricist, Alan Bergman, who died a few days ago, just two months shy of his hundredth birthday. With his wife Marilyn, Alan was half of the all-time longest-lasting partnership in songwriting, one that endured for two-thirds of a century ...and gave us "Nice 'n' Easy", "The Way We Were", "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" and many more.

Last weekend, from the Steyn archives, Alan and Mark talked about the couple's early hits, from the Fifties and early Sixties. Today we pick up the story with "The Windmills of Your Mind", and all the other great songs that followed, as sung by Ray Charles, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett - plus Mark's acclaimed compatriot Carol Welsman gives a live rendition of "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?" from The Mark Steyn Show a couple of years ago, and there's a killer Sinatra Sextet with Alan discussing his and Marilyn's forty-year relationship with Frank, from nursery rhymes to a ten-minute autobiographical epic.

