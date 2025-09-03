Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 3rd

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back from my deathbed for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on in the world, and for this first show of September I'm happy to take your questions on whatever's on your mind. You know what's on my mind: the death of the west before your very eyes. Eva puts it in a nutshell:

It's time to claim our countries back. I am part of Generation Remigration. pic.twitter.com/vWQhmtN2VR — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 1, 2025

But, if you'd rather talk about Taylor Swift, give it your best shot. For the moment you can listen live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with European Union hate-speech regulations, this show will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today!

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from Vancouver to Vanuatu, Hereford to Ho Chi Minh City, Rancho Cucamonga to Rarotonga. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now...