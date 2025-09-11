The Turning Point

All of us here at SteynOnline offer our prayers up to the family, friends and loved ones of Charlie Kirk. This barbaric murder was an act of despicable human evil against a good and influential man of profound Christian faith motivated by love of country, family and G-d. We pray that his soul rests in loving peace, and for his personal mission on Earth not to be forgotten.

~

Over the course of the week, as is obvious from the column, I spend quite a bit of time reading news stories, looking at various social media posts and then compiling them in what I hope is a relatively orderly package that tells the tale of where we, in the civilized world, are at.

There's some good news and bad news related to that process.

The good news is that there is never a shortage of insane stories to report on, nor a shortage of stories that chronicle the decline of the West so I always have a surplus of material. The bad news is there is never a shortage of insane stories to report on, nor a shortage of stories that chronicle the decline of the West so I always have a surplus of material.

Sometimes though, there are stories that render me - blabbermouth extraordinaire - virtually speechless. I have been chronicling how Britain has been going down the toilet slowly for decades, and Mark has rightly noticed that "in Britain, everything is policed except crime", I still cannot believe the level of wankery that is now the British police. Britain seems to be getting closer to a civil war, but there are some good signs of healthy resistance. But when you can get arrested for calling someone a "muppet", the proper response is for everyone to call everyone a muppet. It's exactly like what Mark said about the Mohammad cartoons; if everyone had printed them, "they" could not kill "us" all. It's also like what he said about the excellent song Kung Fu Fighting. If you get called raaaaaaacist for playing it, then everyone should play it because "they" cannot police and censor "us" all. It's also like Mark and Aayan Hirsi Ali have said on many occasions - one of the keys to winning is sharing the risk; again, because "they" cannot fight everyone of "us". So this latest arrest should have sparked The Muppet Show, British Wanker Cop Edition. Everyone should have immediately started referring to every neighbourhood cop, every friend, parent, brother, sister, teacher, preacher, sanitation worker, mayor and everyone in between as a muppet, daring "them" to arrest "us" all.

OK, I'll calm down now. For a few minutes at least.

~

In other news, Mark has written an excellent column on the cold blooded murder of a white, female Ukrainian refugee named Iryna Zarutska at the hands of a savage black career criminal. Do you hear that noise? No, it's not the sound of click-click-clicking on the keyboard to get to the very best and most truthful reporting on the story, it's the WHOOOOOSH sound of little teeny tiny Ukrainian flags being stripped out of social media handles all through the Interwebzzzz. It's the sound of cope as the wicked men and women of the legacy media try to spin their way out of the truth with the worst takes ever. They really, really, really hate you and they like violence and bloodshed. Don't trust them as far as you can throw them.

And on that happy note, that's it for me for now!

Next week, I shall regale you with some tales of Jewish New Year preparations because it's getting close.

Wishing you all a good weekend, and I will pop into the comment section as I'm able.

PS: No 9/11 commemoration from me (as per SteynOnline in general). Haven't for many years for many reasons. From now on, I'll be thinking of more of Charlie Kirk on that day.

~

North America:

Just comply.

Wise words from the Instapundit (read the whole thing though) on the collapse of Britain: "It's not enough to beat them. The wannabe totalitarian state needs to be extirpated root and branch, with all key infrastructure destroyed and with everyone involved wishing (and probably pretending) that they never had been."

How Minneapolis became Somalia.

GOOD.

The choice: Trump or Obama?

All good in Toronto.

"The MAID Death Review Committee's report raises concerns that people are being approved even when it is unclear why they refused all treatments."

The only medical specialty that survives on lies. I think it's not an all or nothing thing. What do you think?

From the "it's now safe to tell" school of journalisming.

~

Jews and Israel:

Bye. We didn't forget about you.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

The first positive thought.

In the month of Elul, right before the Jewish New Year the Alter Rebbe taught that "the King is in the field". G-d comes to our human fields where we toil away at all of our worldly activities. He comes in all his finery to speak to us and hear us right where we are, we just need to speak to him. The Alter Rebbe further posited that every time we say a blessing and praise G-d's name, He is right there with us, listening.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The revolt of the working class (just getting started, I hope).

Ban the Burkha

UPPERDATE.

CATCHY TUNE!

Nothing to worry about.

OH DEAR.

~

Europe:

Free speech no longer exists in Germany.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Absolutely, TOTALLY, COMPLETELY NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Everyone involved in this needs to be jailed for life at the very least, all of them.

~

Today in Satan:

Oy to the Vey, just awful.

~

Human, Feline and Canine Grace:

"This is my grandfather, Pépère..."

"Husky puppy meets kitten for the first time".

The Cat Came Back (not the very next day).

Take charge of where you are headed.

Kindness is life-changing.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from the week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.