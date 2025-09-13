Programming note: Join Mark at SteynOnline tomorrow, Sunday, for Part Two of a the audio serialisation of his demographic bestseller, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It.

~On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark celebrates the centenary of Mel Tormé, ventures into the realm of bearskin rug music, recalls the heyday of the Singapore music biz, and vamps till way beyond ready. Featuring musical performances from Naomi and the Boys to Victor Borge.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Richard Henry, a First Day Member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

Mark brings pure joy to those who know these songs but hears them delivered differently and to those that hear them for the first time. Thank G-d Mark is still able to entertain us. I dread what's next.

We intend to be here a while yet, Richard. Gary Alexander, our West Coast music maven, writes:

Another great show of particularly diverse Sinatra songs -- too bad he didn't quip 'too many arpeggios' during the Woody Woodpecker song to get out of singing it. Barbra was gorgeous, befitting Frank's pledge 'not to follow that broad.' And, Lord help me, I hollered my harmony part to 'Rhinestone Cowboy' (now a cow person?) along with Glen Campbell in your finale, as I sang and played sax in a pop/rock/country combo in the 1970s to put a few shekels in the coffers. A fun song.

Ah, but Olga; an Arizona Steyn Clubber, mightily disagrees re Miss Streisand

The early Sinatra segment was a delight ~ Woody Woodpecker & all.

& that Rustic Cabin anecdote is highly relatable ~ because,

didn't everyone spend their adolescence driving bands around

to shows? I heartily disagree with the great Jule Styne on his Streisand sentiment.

Like, hello ~ Ella? Billie? Nina? Bessie Smith? Aretha? Judy Garland?

Ruth Etting. Edith Piaf. Ethel Waters. For my money, the Topanga

Canyon chanteuse doesn't even break the top twenty wherein the

20th century is concerned. Der Sommerwind in the original Deutsch & The Rhinestone Cowboy

were terrific bookends ~ & immediately made me want to call the

latter The Rheinstone Cowboy.

~On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. We also post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members. You can find all our previous shows here.

