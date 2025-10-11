Pearl Mesta, US Ambassador to Luxembourg and the hostess with the mostes'

~On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Mark plays songs from the Continent and from the Commonwealth and (adding a third C) goes all contrapuntal. Plus, as a postscript to last week's show on the songs of Herbert Kretzmer, he presents a special Sinatra Sextet - Kretzmer's Sinatra, or Herbie's Frankie.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's celebration of Herbert Kretzmer's centennial. Nancy, a Montana member of The Mark Steyn Club, enthuses:

USA's TWTWTW, or TW3, cemented my childhood reputation for sophistication in witty topical commentary which continues. 60 years later. Your offering today, Mr. Steyn, just wowed me. The music and stories were absolute jewels! I will be relistening to it again and again! One comment from my husband RE: Herbert Kretzmer - 'How can someone compose such amazing lyrics yet be unable to write a letter?' Be blessed Mark - you're a blessing to us!

Fraser Sutherland, a UK Steyn Clubber, agrees:

That was the quickest 59 radio minutes and 52 seconds ever. Herbert Kretzmer - pure class. Charles Aznavour - pure class, Don Black - pure class,...you get the drift and in the form of this 75th edition of his definitive show, Mark Steyn - pure class. Somehow this was the best yet and I'll be re-listening to it again and again.

Fran, a New Mexico member of the Steyn Club, also enjoyed it:

Wow! All I can say is wow! I started listening as a child listens to a fun song bopping to the rhythm of a heart that makes funny sounds and I end up listening as someone who had never dreamed life would turn out the way it did as an older person. Thanks for this glorious keeper of a listening episode. Almost like hearing a drop dead performance and the audience demands encore after encore.. Bravissimo!

One more from Teresa in California:

I normally listen to Steyn on the Town when I'm working on various projects -- usually moving, adjusting, or manipulating something or other. However, 'Yesterday When I Was Young' brought me to a standstill and I literally sat down to embrace the lyrics. Beautiful. Enjoyed the back story, too.

