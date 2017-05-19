Reactionary but Tremendous by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

May 19, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7828/reactionary-but-tremendous The two groups of captives are reunited in tonight's episode of The Tragedy of the Korosko On this Victoria Day weekend, we continue with our nightly Victorian adventure serial, adapted from Conan Doyle's novel The Tragedy of the Korosko, written in the year of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, 1897. The first in our new series Tales for Our Time, this serialization recounts what happens when a group of western tourists fall into the hands of the Isis of their day - the Mahdists of the Sudan's Dervish country. From tonight's episode: The great red sun was down with half its disc slipped behind the violet bank upon the horizon. It was the hour of Arab prayer. An older and more learned civilisation would have turned to that magnificent thing upon the skyline and adored that. But these wild children of the desert were nobler in essentials than the polished Persian. To them the ideal was higher than the material, and it was with their backs to the sun and their faces to the central shrine of their religion that they prayed. And how they prayed, these fanatical Moslems! Rapt, absorbed, with yearning eyes and shining faces, rising, stooping, grovelling with their foreheads upon their praying carpets. Who could doubt, as he watched their strenuous, heart-whole devotion, that here was a great living power in the world, reactionary but tremendous, countless millions all thinking as one from Cape Juby to the confines of China? Let a common wave pass over them, let a great soldier or organiser arise among them to use the grand material at his hand, and who shall say that this may not be the besom with which Providence may sweep the rotten, decadent, impossible, half-hearted south of Europe, as it did a thousand years ago, until it makes room for a sounder stock? A century on, it's sweeping not just "the rotten, decadent, impossible, half-hearted south of Europe" but penetrating deep into Scandinavia. If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club You can hear Part Eight of our serialization of The Tragedy of the Korosko simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here down the page and in reverse order. I'm thrilled by your enthusiasm for our new audio venture, and we're already moving ahead with plans for the second Tale for Our Time. ~Founder Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keep it available for everyone. It's open for a limited time only. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Founding Member does come with other benefits: ~A free personally autographed book or CD

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing

~The chance to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, the first issue of which ships next month

~Comment Club privileges

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, or to sign up a friend, please click here. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email: Password: Forgotten password? 1 Reader Comments