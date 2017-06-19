 Image

A Gaudy Lie?

by Mark Steyn
Welcome to the final episode of our current Tale for Our Time - H G Wells' classic vision of a future world in which humanity has divided, into the soft passive Eloi and the dark feral Morlocks. Alas, as The Time Machine concludes, the Time Traveler's old friends back in 1895 are not entirely persuaded by his reports from the year 802,701:

The Editor stood up with a sigh. 'What a pity it is you're not a writer of stories!' he said, putting his hand on the Time Traveller's shoulder.

'You don't believe it?'

'Wellâ€”â€”'

'I thought not.'

But, from our vantage in the early 21st century, Wells' insights into the trend-lines of man are far more persuasive. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The Time Machine simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here, down the page and in reverse order.

