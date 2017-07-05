CNN Investigative Unit Gets Out the Tire Iron

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss yet another weird development in CNN's bizarre sense of news priorities - their decision to threaten the anonymous Internet commenter who created the Trump wrestling GIF:

Commentator Mark Steyn said CNN has gone off the deep end in their reaction to a GIF showing President Trump punching them in the face...

"A major news organization is policing some no-name schlub's internet content and threatening to reveal his identity if he transgresses their particular standards," Steyn said.

"Wolf Blitzer has basically put a horse's head in this guy's bed," he added, referencing "The Godfather."