CNN Investigative Unit Gets Out the Tire Iron

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss yet another weird development in CNN's bizarre sense of news priorities - their decision to threaten the anonymous Internet commenter who created the Trump wrestling GIF:

Commentator Mark Steyn said CNN has gone off the deep end in their reaction to a GIF showing President Trump punching them in the face...

"A major news organization is policing some no-name schlub's internet content and threatening to reveal his identity if he transgresses their particular standards," Steyn said.

"Wolf Blitzer has basically put a horse's head in this guy's bed," he added, referencing "The Godfather."

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to weigh in on CNN's behavior in our comments section. Mark will be back on screen later this week with a special treat for Club members. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

