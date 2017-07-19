Schmoozing with Hakims and Argentines

Image

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with the great John Oakley on Toronto's AM640, and attempted to put Trump's top secret meeting with Putin at a banquet into perspective. John and Mark also discussed public revulsion in the US at Trudeau's collusion with Omar Khadr over the jihadist jackpot. Click below to listen:

If you like Mark in audio, a new nightly radio serialization of Tales for Our Time will be starting soon - exclusively for Mark Steyn Club members. If you can stand him in video, there's more TV to come before the week is out.

One advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on the Oakley show, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the club and becoming a member, please see here.

