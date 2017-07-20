Working the Room (Collusion Edition) Steyn on Fox

July 20, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7987/working-the-room-collusion-edition On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the shocking revelation that at a meeting of world leaders Trump met with a world leader. Also under discussion: Trump's literal fitness for office. Steyn said the media's fixation on Trump's superficial traits like his weight or his diet represents his "cultural offensiveness" to them... "I never saw Winston Churchill jogging and it didn't seem to affect his performance," Steyn said. He joked that the media wants to "force Trump into eating arugula and jogging because he represents the other side of the cultural divide." Arugula? Why, yes: STEYN: Well, I think it represents his cultural offensiveness to his opponents. You recall that at one point when he was on the stump in Iowa, I think it was, Barack Obama said to his audience, have you seen what the price of arugula is today. As you know Barack Obama â€” CARLSON: Did that really happen? Okay. STEYN: That did really happen. He was in that sense the first Arugulan-American to be elected president. Click below to watch: Mark will be back on screen this weekend with a special video edition of our Song of the Week. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to dis-collude with their assessment and weigh in on Trump's weight. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

