Open Steyn Friday!

~A few days ago I crossed a grim Rubicon: The beginning of the second half-decade of Michael E Mann's "climate change" defamation suit against me. So here we are in my sixth year in the hell of the DC court system - over a 270-word blog post about the most influential and deeply damaging scientific graph of the 21st century. That's a year for every 54 words. Don't ask me to calculate the billable hours per syllable.

Nevertheless, it is the most consequential American free-speech case in half-a-century. If Mann wins, the First Amendment will be profoundly damaged, which is why my side has attracted the support of such unlikely allies as the ACLU and The Washington Post. It has, however, been procedurally bollocksed by an incompetent DC judge, so it will be a few years yet, and seems almost certain (alas) to wind up at the Supreme Court. So I'll need considerable resources to stay in the game for most of the coming decade. I have no choice - because defeat for me would be a huge victory for the criminalization of scientific disagreement and for broader restraints on freedom of expression

My new TV show was intended to keep me sufficiently liquid for that battle. But that didn't exactly work out as planned, and in fact has now resulted in another protracted and expensive round of legal hell. As with the Mann suit, the process is the punishment: any eventual verdict will be irrelevant because by the time it comes you'll be ruined and over. But I'm still here, and I've been buoyed by the many kind notes from those who enjoyed aspects of the show and suggested what elements might be retained in the months ahead.

One aspect of the CRTV model I was never comfortable with was the subscription-only aspect. It was never meant to be part of the plan for The Mark Steyn Show. Indeed, the honcho who pitched it to me said that "Mark needs to be on TV at this critical time in history." It's a weird thing to be told that you need to be out there saving western civilization - but only for premium subscribers. Anybody in the ideas business wants their ideas out in the world, available to all and tested by all.

So I'm heartened to see that our recent TV shows with Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray have between them, merely on YouTube, stacked up a combined audience of nearly 400,000. That's not exactly viral, as the young 'uns say, and it's not like the millions and millions of listeners I have on Rush, but it's one hundred times the size of one of CRTV's flagship programs (mentioning no names). It's also surprisingly competitive with most US cable networks - at 8pm Monday night, for example, CNN's Ashleigh Banfield on HLN had a total audience of 209,000. So our viewership isn't bad for a couple of substantive long-form big-picture interviews with serious persons arguing their corners in a compelling and persuasive manner.

That's the key word: persuasion. And you can't persuade people over to your side if you're holed up behind a subscription paywall talking only to those who already agree with you.

So I'm not interested in walling up our content and limiting its reach.

That's by way of explaining what The Mark Steyn Club isn't. The content at SteynOnline will still be free and available to all. What we're trying to do is keep it going at the highest-quality level. Many of you, for example, have said how much you enjoy the full-length interviews with the likes of Lionel Chetwynd on the stories Hollywood won't tell; James E Mitchell on what it's like to waterboard Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, as he did multiple times; and Amity Shlaes tracing the history of the Forgotten Man, from the 19th century to the 2016 election. In-depth interviews can't be done on Skype, because that's kind of hard to watch for a full hour: It requires you and the guest being in the same place, knee-to-knee across the sofa, professionally lit and shot, etc. So that's a major commitment, but one worth doing and one we intend to keep going. Likewise, my live appearances - like the recent Phoenix and Ottawa events - reach a far greater audience than those in the theatre if they can be filmed and distributed. (And we intend to place some of this content on a real TV station, too.)

So I'd like to invite longtime supporters of SteynOnline to become a member of our new Mark Steyn Club. You can sign up for a full year - or, if you think this is some dodgy malodorous scheme cooked up by a fly-by-night shyster, you can opt to be more lightly scammed and sign up for a mere quarter. Membership of The Mark Steyn Club isn't for everyone, but it does ensure that all our content will be for everyone, and out there in the world - from my essay on Allan Bloom's Closing of the American Mind to the Christopher Caldwell interview on Europe's Islamization, from my columns on the latest terrorist attack to my SteynPost on America's white-male epidemic of "death by despair" to my Last Call on the malign House of Saud...and on a cheerier note our celebrations of the late actor Martin Landau, the story of "Over the Rainbow", and other cultural diversions. Members of The Mark Steyn Club help to support all this content.

