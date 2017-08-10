Image

Mark Steyn

Hugs for Jihadists, Legal Hell for Those who Oppose Them

Topical Take

https://www.steynonline.com/8028/hugs-for-jihadists-legal-hell-for-those-who

Mark and Jillian Mele anticipate Katy Perry's next hit on "Fox & Friends"

Programming note: Tonight, Thursday, Mark guest-hosts America's top cable news show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live coast to coast on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. We hope you'll tune in.

This morning Mark started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends", talking North Korea, hugs for jihadists, the purposelessness of the Zuckerbergian life, and other existential questions, plus a preview of Katy Perry's next hit. If Fox posts any video, we'll link to it.

More seriously, Mark mentioned the civil suit in which James Mitchell, the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is currently embroiled at the hands of litigious terrorists. The west's enemies are rewarded with hugs, its defenders get sued. Dr Mtchelll spoke to Steyn about interrogating jihadists, and having to defend himself for doing so, in a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show. If you haven't yet seen it, we think you'll appreciate it. Click below to watch:

The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are very grateful.

We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, with Clubland Q&As, our new newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, a forthcoming Tale for Our Time, and special member pricing at the SteynOnline bookstore. If you are personally indifferent to Mark but have a friend or relative who is unaccountably susceptible, you can always sign up your loved one for a gift membership. If you're an existing member, don't forget to log in and enjoy special pricing on a gift membership for a near and/or dear one. And feel free to weigh in on Mark's views of Kim Jong-Un or Katy Perry below.

For more on our new club, please see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Thursday, Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends on Fox News at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Later he joins Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific.

Finally, he returns to guest host for Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern/ 5pm Pacific.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Steyn's Greatest Hits

  1. The Democrats' Bet Pays Off
  2. Hugs for Jihadists, Legal Hell for Those who Oppose Them
  3. The Lion Sleeps Tonight
  4. It's Still the Demography, Stupid
  5. Insufficiently Independent to Hold an Independence Day Parade

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.