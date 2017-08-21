Looking at the World through Total Eclipse Glasses

Programming note: Today, Total Eclipse Monday, Mark will guest-host America's Number One radio show today, live across the Path of Totality for three hours at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. We hope you can join him, either on one of 600 radio stations in the United States or via iHeartMedia livestream.

On Sunday Mark started the day with "Fox & Friends" and, after some initial banter about needing special glasses for the guest hosts, turned to a state senator's call to assassinate the President, whether powerful Democrats in Congress were being blackmailed by their Pakistani IT staffers, and a disturbing trend to shrink speech and boost violence:

Author Mark Steyn called for more exercise of free speech through debates than through protests. Less speech leads to more violence, Steyn warned on "Fox & Friends" Sunday. "The left is making an organized attempt to say that if you do not vote Democrat that you're a Nazi. That's the point of this," the political author said. Liberals' argument is that if you're a Nazi, "we can't talk to you," Steyn said.

More from Breitbart:

"It is dangerous â€” as you were talking about earlier, it is an explicit thing to actually tie policy differences on rather boring things like taxes and immigration to the most crude form of demagoguery," Steyn added. "That's what we've seen this last week. They don't actually care what Trump thinks about some statue. They don't think about whether there's any actual real connection between guys calling for Jews to be in ovens and Trump. They want to say, 'If you vote for Trump, you're a Nazi. So we can't talk with you. All we can do is smash up your rally."

Click below to watch an excerpt:

You can see Mark's conversation with Jon, Trish and Todd in full here. Here's a taster:

.@MarkSteynOnline on Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT story: "This is actually everything the so-called fake Russia story pretends to be." pic.twitter.com/WONvJRtZB0 â€” Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2017

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, including a brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox - and, for the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid an encore presentation of Steyn's conversation on the subject with Lionel Chetwynd. Mark also celebrated an Elvis song with Civil War roots, "Love Me Tender", and a breezy film for National Aviation Day, Catch Me If You Can. If you missed any of it and you're looking for a diversion from the eclipse, we hope you'll check out the Totality of Steyn.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark on any of the above, then have at it in our comments section. For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our new gift membership.

.