On Friday morning I started the day on the curvy couch with "Fox & Friends" to talk about Congressman Al Green's plan to impeach Trump before Christmas, and about The Washington Post's leaden satire of the Hillary presidency they're still slavering for. Along the way I mocked "Snowflake Werewolves" howling at the sky. "Did you just make that up?" asked Steve Doocy. Apparently I did: the advantages of a second cup of coffee before going into makeup.

But maybe it can be a sequel to "Walking Dead". Click below to watch me with Steve, Ainsley and Todd (if it doesn't display properly, as apparently it doesn't on some browsers, you can watch the full video here):

I also spent an hour with "Varney & Company" on Fox Business. You can catch a couple of moments here and here.

Tomorrow, Saturday, I'll be back on air with Greg, Kat and Tyrus on "The Greg Gutfeld Show", coast to coast on Fox News at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in. If you fancy something a little more mellifluous this weekend, the great Patsy Gallant (who did a lovely live version of "L'Hymne Ã l'amour" for our Song of the Week this week) will be singing Piaf tonight at the Jazz Bistro in Toronto. Patsy and Piaf is the perfect combination, so, if you're one of my fellow Ontarians or even an upstate New Yorker, don't miss it.

