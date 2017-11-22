The Fall of Liberal Icons

On Tuesday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for an hour of prime-time debate and analysis. Joe Lapointe found it stressful viewing:

Steynâ€”frequently a Rush Limbaugh radio subâ€”is a curious creature to behold on television. Like his Fox colleague Sebastian Gorka, Steyn is a hairy-faced man who talks funny and isn't from around here. (Perhaps we should demand their long-form birth certificates). When listening to a guest on TV, Steyn tilts his head noticeably to the left or right as if a bolt popped out of the back of his neck.

Herewith a few bolt-popping moments. First up was a veritable cornucopia of Democrat sex scandals. Click below to watch:

Next Mark invited Hillary honcho Richard Goodstein to defend the Clintons:

Nevertheless, whatever the Democrats' problems, at least they're not sicko mass murderers - like Trump:

Next up was a lively discussion of "sanctuary cities", which you can see in full here.

