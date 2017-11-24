Image

Mark Steyn

The End Justifies the Pants-Dropping

On Friday night Mark joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News to discuss former Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius becoming the latest Democrat to abandon the Clintons. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark, feel free to blast him with both barrels in the comments.

What is the Mark Steyn Club? Well, aside from offering access to the comments section, it's an Audio Book of the Month Club - or, if you prefer, a radio-serial club: The second half of our Scott Fitzgerald double-bill starts next week. It's also a discussion group of lively people around the world from Cook County to the Cook Islands on the great questions of our time - from war and politics to faith and demography. It's a video poetry and live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have a newsletter and other benefits. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, for this holiday season only we have a special Christmas Gift Membership that includes a welcome gift of a handsome Steyn hardback or a CD set personally autographed by Mark. More details here.

