Repealing the Executive Branch

On Monday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the President's victory at the Supreme Court on the travel ban:

Steyn said the ongoing events are an example of the "permanent bureaucracy and the courts ganging up to cripple the executive branch." "What an insane situation we're in," he said, adding that, by law, Trump has the authority to "ban by proclamation" any group he deems dangerous to any aspect of the nation... "He could ban all Canadians by proclamation," he said.

That's correct. The law states:

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

