The Excruciating Ache by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

January 13, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8379/the-excruciating-ache A man, his dog, and a cruel landscape - an original illustration from Century Magazine (1908) Welcome to the concluding episode of our latest Tale for Our Time - one of the greatest short stories ever written. As Part Two of Jack London's To Build a Fire approaches its memorable climax, the cold of the Yukon seeps into every part of the man's body, and into every word of our tale: After a time he was aware of the first faraway signals of sensation in his beaten fingers. The faint tingling grew stronger till it evolved into a stinging ache that was excruciating, but which the man hailed with satisfaction. He stripped the mitten from his right hand and fetched forth the birch-bark. The exposed fingers were quickly going numb again. Next he brought out his bunch of sulphur matches. But the tremendous cold had already driven the life out of his fingers. In his effort to separate one match from the others, the whole bunch fell in the snow. He tried to pick it out of the snow, but failed. The dead fingers could neither touch nor clutch. He was very careful. He drove the thought of his freezing feet, and nose, and cheeks, out of his mind, devoting his whole soul to the matches. He watched, using the sense of vision in place of that of touch, and when he saw his fingers on each side the bunch, he closed them -- that is, he willed to close them, for the wires were down, and the fingers did not obey. He pulled the mitten on the right hand, and beat it fiercely against his knee. Then, with both mittened hands, he scooped the bunch of matches, along with much snow, into his lap... Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of To Build a Fire simply by clicking here and logging-in. Part One can be found here. Steyn Club member Kate Smyth writes in praise of last night's intro to our tale: Mark's introduction is fascinating (so too is the prelude for A Christmas Carol), and very much enhances his vivid retelling of the story. Just dusted-off Mary S Lovell's The Mitford Girls for rereading..! Looking forward to Part Two! I also listened to Plum Duff again, which is a modern masterpiece in storytelling. Thank you, Kate. I always get questions about the music I've picked out for each story. Steyn Club First-Day Founding Member Michelle Dulak writes: Mark, if I may ask, what's the music? Not your opening Elgar, but the bit that comes after. I'm living here in a house containing many thousands of classical CDs, but that snippet eludes me. OK, it's full orchestra, with choir (you can hear it coming in just at the end), and I imagine I could place it within a couple of decades, but ... really, what is it? Enquiring minds want to know! Well, Michelle, it's from SÃ¸vnen, composed by Carl Nielsen and first performed in Copenhagen in 1905 - or the midway point between Jack London's first attempt at this story in 1902 and the final version published in 1908. "SÃ¸vnen" is Danish for "sleep". We'll be back later this month with the second half of our wintry double-bill of frosty fiction - this time with another celebrated story from the other side of the Northern Hemisphere, Russia. Meanwhile, if you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect present for a fellow fan of classic fiction, don't forget our limited-time Steyn Club Gift Membership, which includes a personally autographed book or CD set from yours truly. Tales for Our Time is an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But I'm thrilled to say it's proving very popular, and looks like it'll be around a while. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo view of it, give it your best in the Comments Section below. We launched The Mark Steyn Club this summer, and I'm immensely heartened by all those SteynOnline supporters across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. As I said at the time, membership isn't for everyone, but it is a way of ensuring that all our content remains available for everyone - all my columns, audio interviews, video content, all our movie features and songs of the week. None of it's going behind a paywall, because I want it out there in the world, being read and being heard and being viewed, and maybe changing an occasional mind somewhere along the way. So I thank those longtime readers, listeners and viewers who've volunteered to be part of that. If you've enjoyed our monthly Steyn Club radio serials and you're looking for a Yuletide present for someone special, I hope you'll consider our new Steyn Club Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a personally autographed book or CD set from yours truly. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, The Mark Steyn Club does come with other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products - including our Steynamite special offers;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as last Tuesday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, SteynPosts, and our other video content;

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn;

~Our new video series of classic poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - or sign up a pal for that limited-time-only Gift Membership. And do join us for our section piece of frosty fiction later this month. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Forgotten password? 3 Reader Comments