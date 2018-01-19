On Thursday evening I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the Democrats' ever more explicit preference for illegal immigrants over American citizens. Along the way I managed to misattribute Hugh Kingsmill's line - "Friends are God's apology for relatives" - to Malcolm Muggeridge. So I apologize for "God's apology" (in mitigation, I have sitting on the shelf somewhere a memoir of Muggeridge by Richard Ingrams called God's Apology), Apologies aside, divine or otherwise, click below to watch:
Media-ite didn't care for it.
A correction to Mark's mistaken attribution was needed but certainly not an apology because Mark clearly said, "I think Malcolm.." and not Malcolm said.
The hyperbolic Media-ite responses to Mark's sensible comments are proof that he is effectively challenging the American left's group think and their obsessive desire to commit cultural suicide. Trump, Tucker, Steyn and a finite band of others including politicians like Tom Cotton are on the front lines of this culture war and are helping to encourage America to return to a saner path than the one Obama and others before him had chosen.
America (and every other country in the West) is in dire need of more forward thinking and insightful people to raise the debate and enlighten and open minds in their countries whether they're an American or Brit who loves their country or a Canadian Green Card guest to America that has been at the forefront of just causes throughout the Western world including America. Heroic Steyn is an asset to any country when he's visiting it and involving himself in their political discussions. Mark has never avoided taking on a sensitive, contentious or even dangerous issue, ALONE if necessary, if it is important. Unlike most of the politically corrupted Western media that are part of a company filled with like minded political puppets that still pretend to be fair and honest. ie CNN.
Note--At least Hannity and others on FNC openly acknowledge their political bias and opinions--"I will never join the anti Trump media." (paraphrased) .