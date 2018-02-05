Agents of Putin

On Monday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the Democrats' response to "the memo". Click below to watch:

If you're one of the many Kremlin agents who are members of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to speak up in the comments. You can find more details about the Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership.

If you prefer Mark in non-vision, he'll be back tomorrow, Tuesday, with another audio edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from members of The Mark Steyn Club live around the planet at 4pm Eastern Time in North America - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, 12 midnight in the Kremlin - and Wednesday morning for our Asian and Pacific listeners. We hope you'll tune in!