The Bollywood Princess

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance on Toronto's AM640 with his favorite current radio host in Canada, joining John Oakley live at the Global News studios to chew over Boy Trudeau's flopperoo visit to India, the rumored return of Canadian hate-speech laws, the gun-grabbers' post-Florida attacks on Dana Loesch and the NRA, and much more. Click below to listen:
Mark returned for a second round after the break:
Mark returned for a second round after the break:

If you're one of the small but brave band who prefer Steyn in vision, Mark will be back on TV with Tucker Carlson tomorrow evening, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and for a new video edition of Mark's Mailbox before that.. Meanwhile, if you disagree with any of the above and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please feel free to have at it in the comments. But do remember to stay on topic and treat your fellow commenters with respect. Also for Steyn Club members, do check out the final episode in this month's nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: John Buchan's The Thirty-Nine Steps. We'll see you in March with a new one!
Excellent segments Mark, nice to have a two-fer of longer discussions with Oakley. The Trudeau Bollywood Bridegroom comment is especially poignant since the Trudeaus met with India's biggest Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, and while the Trudeaus were in full traditional Indian dress of whatever sort, Khan was wearing a suit and tie.
Gender-equality provisions in the Canadian budget - As Mark said, a bureaucratic boondoggle indeed! It is a method to add people to the public service and to contract Liberal donors for the bureaucracy. Intentionally vague in order to sluice off taxpayer funds with zero accountability. If you don't know what results are expected, you can't measure them. After 2+ years of their mandate they have realized that they should not make any definitive promises, best to be vague and then who can say you didn't make good?
"Jelly-boned, squishy conservatives" describes Andrew Scheer perfectly, who was on Oakley right after Mark. Scheer is a man with no principles, chasing the latest SJW demands and a a talking pause that sounds like he is gargling a tequila shot, along with his rambling canned talking points. If the Liberals are elected with another majority, it should hang on Scheer's neck along with the CPC members who made him their "second choice" in the leadership campaign, as per Scheer's request. A disaster in the making, unfortunately.