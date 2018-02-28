The Bollywood Princess

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance on Toronto's AM640 with his favorite current radio host in Canada, joining John Oakley live at the Global News studios to chew over Boy Trudeau's flopperoo visit to India, the rumored return of Canadian hate-speech laws, the gun-grabbers' post-Florida attacks on Dana Loesch and the NRA, and much more. Click below to listen:

Mark returned for a second round after the break:

If you're one of the small but brave band who prefer Steyn in vision, Mark will be back on TV with Tucker Carlson tomorrow evening, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and for a new video edition of Mark's Mailbox before that.

