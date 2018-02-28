Image

Mark Steyn

The Bollywood Princess

Steyn on the Oakley Show

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance on Toronto's AM640 with his favorite current radio host in Canada, joining John Oakley live at the Global News studios to chew over Boy Trudeau's flopperoo visit to India, the rumored return of Canadian hate-speech laws, the gun-grabbers' post-Florida attacks on Dana Loesch and the NRA, and much more. Click below to listen:

Mark returned for a second round after the break:

If you're one of the small but brave band who prefer Steyn in vision, Mark will be back on TV with Tucker Carlson tomorrow evening, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and for a new video edition of Mark's Mailbox before that.. Meanwhile, if you disagree with any of the above and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please feel free to have at it in the comments. But do remember to stay on topic and treat your fellow commenters with respect. Also for Steyn Club members, do check out the final episode in this month's nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: John Buchan's The Thirty-Nine Steps. We'll see you in March with a new one!

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a book or CD personally autographed by Mark to your friend or relative.

en

