Louis Farrakhan's Favorite Numbers

March 9, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8514/louis-farrakhan-favorite-numbers On Thursday evening, I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the curious intimacy of high-ranking Democrats with Louis Farrakhan, a Hitler-loving Jew-hater who gets a pass because he's their Hitler-loving Jew-hater. Along the way I paraphrased Calypso Louie's numerological digression at the Million Man March, but it's really worth quoting in full, because it's a fabulous medley of some of his favorite numbers: There in the middle of this Mall is the Washington Monument, 555 feet high. But if we put a one in front of that 555 feet, we get 1555, the year that our first fathers landed on the shores of Jamestown, Virginia, as slaves. In the background is the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorial. Each one of these monuments is 19 feet high. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, Thomas Jefferson the third president, and 16 and 3 make 19 again. What is so deep about this number 19? Why are we standing on the Capitol steps today? That number 19, when you have a nine, you have a womb that is pregnant, and when you have a one standing by the nine, it means that there's something secret that has to be unfolded. Exactly. I also mused on his multiple claims to have been taken up into space, mostly to commune with his predecessor as leader of the Nation of Islam, Elijah Muhammad. The lead ship in the Nation of Islam's fleet is the one in which Allah lives and is an impressive craft called the Mother Wheel, which Minister Farrakhan described to Henry Louis Gates as: A heavily armed spaceship the size of a city that will rain destruction upon white America, but save those who embrace the Nation of Islam. I first wrote about some of the above almost twenty years ago - in Britain, mainly because in America the media had agreed not to mention Farrakhan's nuttiness. Maybe we'll dig that column out of the archive. Meanwhile, here's me and Tucker: <br /> If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to disagree in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a book or CD personally autographed by me to your loved one. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

