Stormy Weathered

On Monday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss, as "an old Fleet Street hand", the disappointments of "Sixty Minutes" and the Stormy Daniels sex scandal. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, tomorrow, Wednesday, he'll be checking in with the great John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 live at 5pm Eastern. We hope you'll tune in!

On the other hand, if you prefer Mark live in the flesh, next month he'll be on stage at the 25th anniversary gala of the Ethan Allen Institute, which represents what remains of sanity in Bernie Sanders' Vermont. It takes place on Thursday April 26th in Burlington, which is not exactly natural Steyn territory, but, if you're in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or southern Quebec, it's a short drive and we'll be thrilled to see you. You can find more details here - and you can get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK.

~Much of our content at SteynOnline is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, club membership isn't for everybody, but it helps keep all our content out there for everybody, in print, audio, video, on everything from civilizational collapse to our weekend movie and music features. And we're proud to say that this site now offers more free content than ever before.

What is The Mark Steyn Club? Well, it's a discussion group of lively people on the great questions of our time. It's also an audio Book of the Month Club, and a video poetry circle, and a live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have other benefits. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, we do have a special limited-time Steyn Club Gift Membership. More details here.