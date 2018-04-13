Image

Mark Steyn

Investigation Without End

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Mark did double-duty on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up were the latest developments in Mueller's "Russia" investigation. Click below to watch:

Next up was Los Angeles' plan to house homeless people in, er, your backyard:

If, after that double dose, you're thinking you'd prefer Steyn in a non-visual format, he'll be here in audio only this evening, Friday, with Part Eight of our latest Tale for Our Time: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Tales for Our Time is one of our bonus features for Mark Steyn Club members. If you like the thought of our audio adventures, there's still time to sign up and enjoy not only our current yarn all the way from Episode One but also Mark's entire catalogue of classic fiction by Kipling, Conrad, Conan Doyle, H G Wells and many more. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a pal of literary bent who'd be tickled by our nightly serials, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

