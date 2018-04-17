Image

Mark Steyn

The Real Obstructors of Justice

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Mark did double-duty on Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up for discussion was the former FBI director James Comey's self-serving interview on ABC. Click below to watch:

Next up was The New Yorker's distaste for being served chicken sandwiches by believing Christians:

If you're one of that small, brave band that likes Mark in video, he'll be back this evening, Tuesday, with a brand new SteynPost - and tomorrow morning, Wednesday, bright and early on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends".

SteynPosts is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful as we approach the Club's first birthday. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a chum who'd enjoy our audio fiction, video poetry and much more, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

