I am Undocumented Spartacus!

Programming note: During last night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", the Comey memos were released and so we had to postpone my guest-hosting of Tucker's news quiz, "Final Exam". We did, however, tape the segment afterwards, and I believe it will run during tonight's show (Friday), which is in the hands of the great Brian Kilmeade. So I hope you'll tune in at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Tomorrow, Saturday, I'll be back with Kat and Tyrus and the gang on "The Greg Gutfeld Show".

On Friday morning I started the day on one of my favorite shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business. Stuart wanted to ask about Governor Cuomo's bizarre claim to be "undocumented", and his subsequent foray into the etymology of ethnic slurs. Click below to watch:

Speaking of the litigious nature of American society, yesterday the New York Supreme Court confirmed my triumph in CRTV's outrageous lawsuit against me. I am so touched by the comments that Mark Steyn Club members have taken the time to write below that rather bald announcement of Judge Bransten's decision. Some of you raise larger topics arising from the CRTV defeat, such as the problematic nature of Conservatism Inc, etc, and I may say a few words about some of these matters in the days ahead. But for the moment I'm very heartened by the kindness and generosity of your responses. And yes, I miss that set - but the aforementioned Corey Fehlner and his CRTV colleagues ripped every last piece out of the building (including fixtures and fittings) before they skedaddled out of town.

If you'd like to offer congratulations in person, I'll be speaking at the Ethan Allen Institute's 25th anniversary gala in Burlington, Vermont next Thursday, April 26th. The Ethan Allen gang are about the least insane people in the People's Republic of Berniestan, and, if you're in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or Quebec, it's a short drive and I'd love to see you as I begin the post-CRTV phase of my life. You can find more details here - and get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK..