The Interrogator

John McCain and Rand Paul are joining the majority of Senate Democrats in opposing Gina Haspel's nomination as CIA director - on the grounds of her involvement with "torture". By which they mean the enhanced interrogation methods used in the post-9/11 era. With that in mind, here's an encore presentation of Mark's in-depth interview with the man who knows more about those methods than anybody else: James E Mitchell. In an extended conversation about his book Enhanced Interrogation, Dr Mitchell talks to Steyn about waterboarding Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and getting to know some of the world's most high-value terrorists - and what happened to him when his own government decided he was the problem.

If you missed this on its first airing last year, we think you'll find this a very compelling discussion, so please click to watch:

