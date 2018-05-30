Image

Mark Steyn

Mac Attack

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon I checked in with the great John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640. The main topics of discussion were Roseanne Barr and Tommy Robinson, the respectable class and the public discourse, and the remorseless erasure from the public space of Canada's first prime minister. Click below to listen:

John was kind enough to mention my being honored with the very first George Jonas Freedom Award by Canada's Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms. It's a great honor and distinction to be given an award named for a man head and shoulders above any other Canadian essayist. The big beano, on June 15th at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto, should be a splendid night, and if you're in Southern Ontario or even Buffalo (it's a zippy 90 minutes up the QEW) I look forward to seeing you there. You can find more information here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back on Friday with a bonus Tale for Our Time to launch our second season. On the other hand, if you're one of that small, brave band who enjoy me on camera, I'll be on the telly tomorrow, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson live coast to coast across America on Fox News.

The Mark Steyn Club has been celebrating its first anniversary this May, and, if you're finally getting round to maybe perhaps possibly considering becoming a member in the bright dawn of this second year, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership. In this birthday month, we are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, via Longueuil, Londonderry, and Long Beach - and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.

On Thursday Mark joins Tucker Carlson Tonight live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

