Image

Mark Steyn

Clubland Open Thread: Wednesday June 27th

The Mark Steyn Club

https://www.steynonline.com/8717/clubland-open-thread-wednesday-june-27th

Send WhatsApp
Print

While Mark's away, and by request of members, we're experimenting with an occasional "open thread" forum at SteynOnline.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and there's something on your mind not covered by Mark's columns or audio-video presentations, feel free to raise it here. The whole world can read it, but Club membership is required to write it. So, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, you're more than welcome to sign up and give it your best below.

Please remember our usual comment strictures apply - except the one about going off-topic, as in this case the topics are your call. Otherwise, no profanity, no ad hominem attacks, no URL-fests, and don't go crazily over-long. Other than that, have at it!

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

CRTV vs Steyn

SCOFFLAWS & DEADBEATS
DEBT CLOCK

$4,175,936.56

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Clown Ascending a Staircase
  2. A Note to My Readers
  3. The Seduction of Violence
  4. The Dissolution of the People
  5. A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 18-24

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.