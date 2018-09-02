Keeping Your Head When All About You Are Losing Theirs

Welcome to this weekend's Mark Steyn Club video divertissement - because it takes a real man to be secure enough to read poetry on camera. Today's poem comes courtesy of the students of Manchester University, who decided a few weeks ago that the public display of Rudyard Kipling's "If..." was no longer acceptable because he was a racist, imperialist, whateverist. So instead he's been replaced by Maya Angelou. Their actions are thus a perfect illustration of the behavior Kipling cautioned against:

If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you... If you can bear to hear the truth you've spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools...

Ours is an age of mass losing of heads and truth-twisting by knaves. So my former colleague Rod Liddle has responded with a rather droll re-write of Kipling for these crazy times over at The Spectator. And, likewise, the very act of vandalism in Manchester obliges me to add these verses to our Steyn Club poetry anthology. In this video I discuss the background to the poem, and talk about the man Kipling said had inspired it - Dr Jameson of the famously disastrous Jameson Raid. To watch (or hear) "If...", prefaced by my introduction, please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find another Kipling poem, "Recessional", here. Others in the series include "Dover Beach" by Matthew Arnold, "Ozymandias" by Shelley, and "Jenny KIss'd Me" by Leigh Hunt.

This ongoing weekend poetry anthology was started for two reasons: First and most obviously, if it turns out that poetry on TV is where the big bucks are, I'll look like a genius. And, if that's not the case, then more modestly I'd like to do my bit to keep some of this stuff in circulation - especially given the state of western education systems and the increasing brazenness of the new barbarians, of which the moronic ahistorical destruction at Manchester University is an especially grotesque example. As you might have noticed from recent asides in print and on air, I'm concerned about the erasure, in the broadest sense, of our cultural inheritance - the once widely recognized allusions that fewer and fewer people know. And I regard that as a loss, and not a small one. As I wrote when we introduced our series of audio adventures Tales for Our Time, if this novelty turns out a total stinkeroo, we shall never speak of it again. But, if it avoids stinkeroo status, we may put it on DVD or some digital download format at Amazon. So bear with us, because it's a work in progress.

