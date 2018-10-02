Post-Democracy and the Populists

Welcome to a brand new SteynPost in which Mark expounds on some recent examples of a phenomenon John O'Sullivan, Mrs Thatcher's former speechwriter, has been discussing on the current Mark Steyn Club Cruise: the ever more open contempt for the will of the people by the west's ruling class. Click below to watch:
As Mr. Steyn points out, a second Brexit referendum wouldn't make any difference. For the same reason that a 7th or 8th or 100th FBI investigation into Kavanaugh won't make any difference. Until they get the outcome that they want they don't consider it to be legitimate. The Dems agreed to a limited investigation and as soon as it was underway they wanted it to be unlimited. The only rule on their side is to seize and hold power by any means necessary, and one of their activist groups is even named after that: BAMN, By Any Means Necessary.
The world is so fortunate that President Trump was elected. If it had been Crooked Hillary the Deep State would almost certainly have become all controlling before the next election. The Republicans had better be smart enough to have people recording events at every polling station because the Left no knows that they need to undermine the actual balloting on the ground if they want to win, and they're quite willing to do that. Airheads like Jeff Flake would probably believe them when they say they're just taking the polling equipment in to get it cleaned.