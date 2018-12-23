Image

Mark Steyn

Silent Night
Steyn's Song of the Week #342

by Joseph Mohr, Franz Xaver Gruber and John Freeman Young
A SteynOnline audio special

https://www.steynonline.com/9100/silent-night

Send WhatsApp
Print

Audio Recording

The Silent Night chapel in Oberndorf, Austria - on the site of the church where Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber first performed the song exactly two centuries ago

with special guests Elisabeth von Trapp and Hanno Schilf

In this special audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week Mark celebrates the bicentennial of a beloved Christmas song first performed exactly two centuries ago - Christmas Eve 1818 - in a small church in Oberndorf, Austria - "Stille Nacht", or "Silent Night".

ImageFor these birthday observances, Steyn welcomes the man who knows more about "Silent Night" and the men who created it than anybody on the planet - the Austrian actor and producer Hanno Schilf, who tells the story of the song, and the strange circumstances that swept it from a village near Salzburg to royal audiences in Austria, Russia and England and then to global fame. We'll hear the tale of a famous "Silent Night" in the trenches of the Great War, and what it's like to grow up in a land where every Christmas Eve is a silent night. Along the way Mark plays the third biggest-selling single of all time, and various other versions of "Silent Night" from pop stars via church choirs and guitarists and Lebanese Christians to the way the song sounded on that first performance two hundred Christmas Eves ago. There's also music from Mozart, Schubert and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

ImageAnd we'll conclude with a live performance of "Silent Night" by Mark's North Country neighbor and a member of another famous Salzburg musical family - Elisabeth von Trapp, granddaughter of Baron von Trapp and sister Maria, on her father's side, and, on her mother's, a descendant of one of the co-authors of "Stille Nacht", Franz Gruber.

Click above to listen - and we hope you enjoy this 200th birthday celebration of a great song.

For more on Hanno's research into "Silent Night", see here.

~There's more live music this pre-Christmas weekend in The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, with Linda Purl, Anthony Kearns, the Russell Malone Quartet and Mark himself kicking around a wide range of ancient carols and Yuletide pop standards.

And please check out our trio of festive Tales for Our Time - a seasonal sampler from Little Women; Holmes, Watson and a Christmas goose in The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle; and the perfect short story from O Henry, The Gift of the Magi. We also have a video bonus tale, as Dame SiÃ¢n Phillips joins Mark to read "A Child's Christmas in Wales" on the aforementioned Steyn Christmas Show.

Don't forget, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, you can get personally autographed copies of A Song for the Season and many other Steyn books at a special member's price. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

ON THE AIR

~ On Friday Mark returns to the golden E.I.B. microphone of The Rush Limbaugh Show at noon Eastern Time.

~ Later he returns to Mark guest hosts for Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. Lone But Motley
  2. Silent Night
  3. Christmas in the Trenches
  4. If I Knew You Were Coming for Me, I'd've Baked a Cake (Round Two)
  5. White Christmas

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.