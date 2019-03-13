A Steak in the Future

Last night I made a rare Tuesday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". I followed an English lady who had decided not to have children because she was terrified that bringing more people into this world will destroy the planet. Somehow we connected her despair to Bill de Blasio's plans for "Meatless Mondays" in New York schools. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

We didn't, alas, get to the story about vegan steaks you can print out with a 3D printer using edible ink. Having been cajoled into the late-night lane at Wendy's a week or so back, when they were out of almost everything and the fries were cold, I can well understand the appeal of turning your fax machine into its own Taco Bell drive-thru and wheeling your La-Z-Boy past it every night.

On the other hand, it's only a matter of time before your 3D steak-dispensing printer acquires a mutant strain of bovine flatulence...

~A week ago we officially announced the Second Annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise. This September we'll be Alaska-bound with Dennis Miller joining Michele Bachmann and the rest of our merry crew for a unique combination of gags and glaciers (and civilizational doom-mongering). We hope you'll want to join us, but don't leave it too late because cabins are going very fast and some types of stateroom are already sold out. For those jetting in to our port of embarkation from far afield, Cindy, our cruise manager, can help with flight and hotel bookings: If you'd rather speak in person and you're dialing from almost anywhere but Australia (ie, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America), it's 001 (770) 952-1959; if you're calling from North America, it's 1-800-707-1634. Or you can email your query here.