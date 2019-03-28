A Deal of New Green

I'll be back on the telly with Tucker tonight at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, assuming trial adjourns in time. So I hope to see you then.

In the meantime, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal suffered a bit of a setback this week when Senate Democrats sat on their hands. Otherwise, in the month or so since she launched it, it's proved an enormous fillip for the two climate books I've been honored to be part of, Climate Change: The Facts and "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists, in Their Own Words, on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick and Their Damage to Science, Volume One. Both tomes have been flying off the shelves at Amazon - presumably because American farmers will need a lot of crumpled pieces of paper to light the funeral pyres for Miss Ocasio-Cortez's bovine apocalypse. So I'm grateful for that.

With enviro-doom back in the news, I thought I'd reprise the keynote speech I gave to a capacity crowd at the Heartland Institute's 10th International Conference on Climate Change in Washington, DC - the same jurisdiction in which climate mullah Michael E Mann has been suing me for seven years now. I think you'll enjoy this summation of where the suit stood when he'd been suing me for a mere three years. Along the way we touch on Magna Carta, the Medieval Warm Period, the non-frigid bit of Canada, naked Nobel Laureates, Rajendra Pantsdowni jumping the tracks - and, of course, Doctor Fraudpants and his hockey stick. Sit back and enjoy - and do stay tuned for the q-&-a at the end:

