Wangeroog, where Davies and the Dulcibella come a cropper: The old west tower in 1800 at the heart of the village - and a century later in splendid and soggy isolation.

It's time for Part Seven of my serialization of The Riddle of the Sands by Erskine Childers - the latest in our series Tales for Our Time. I'm always pleased when someone joins The Mark Steyn Club especially for our monthly audio adventures, so please welcome to our ranks a brand new Club member, Chris Lacy, who writes:

Just signed up for the club to take advantage of the Tales for Our Time segments. I don't have a lot of time to read and having Mark read some classics to me will be delightful whilst on holiday (I wrote it like that to help Mark understand that I will be listening to his stuff while on the beach).

You'll find two years' worth of tales archived here, Chris, in handy easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format. So you might want to plan a longer beach vacation. Oh, and we do poetry, too. And, if you've missed the start of The Riddle of the Sands, you can start fresh with Part One and have a good old binge-listen.

In tonight's episode Davies runs into some old German chums on the Kiel Canal, and comes clean-ish to Carruthers about his preoccupation with the Frisian Islands:

'You know what I was saying about the Frisian Islands the other day? A thing happened there which I never told you, when you were asking about my cruise.' 'It began near Norderney,' I put in. 'How did you guess that?' he asked. 'You're a bad hand at duplicity,' I replied.

As for what happened to Davies and the Dulcibella that night, here's the chart Erskine Childers provides:

Do join me back here tomorrow for Part Eight of The Riddle of the Sands.