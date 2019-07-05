Milkshakes Come in Vanilla, Chocolate and Concrete

Laura Rosen Cohen once again takes us 20,000 links under the sea in her weekly round-up of content from around the globe ranging from the cute to the infuriating.

It was a big birthday week here in North America! So while we Canadians recover from Dominion Day and our American friends rest up from their Fourth of July celebrations (see Mark's own musical commemoration here), I've once again done the heavy lifting 'round these parts (remember you can repay me in Hermes scarves), putting together a collection of links for your perusal. From the breathtaking to the emetic, you'll find it all here. And remember, you're under no obligation to agree with my take on things. In fact, I'd be more than a little worried if you did. So pour yourself a cup of your favourite daytime or evening libation and get reading. To all the Mark Steyn Club members, do feel free to shake things up in the comments!

~

America:

Holocaust survivor wants AOC out of Congress. This is not going to happen. I think that reflexively dismissing her as stupid is a big mistake. She is a publicity hound and I believe she and the other two thirds of the Trifecta of Jew-Hating Shrews in the American congress are the foot soldiers of the Hamas wing of the Democratic party. They are all tasked with testing the waters of pure, unadulterated anti-Semitism, anti-Westernism and anti-Americanism from within. They love the publicity, they love to yank our collective cranks and they don't care a whit about being caught in lies or alleged displays of historical ignorance.

I was going advise you all to vote instead for vote for Mini AOC in the next elections, but alas, the left destroys every single vestige of fun on the Internet and has absolutely no sense of humour.

By the way, there's some pretty shady stuff going on at the southern border. Does anyone care? Libs are always FOR THE CHILDREN and stuff so....

I'm obviously not Catholic (did my name give it away???), but even I can sense this is not kosher.... My Catholic friend suggested that exorcisms are often warranted in dire situations. Can we get a Groupon? Can I get an amen?

Mob violence in Portland, Oregon. It will not stop with Andy Ngo. Anyone else sick of hearing the noun "milkshake" turned into a verb? It's assault. Not "milkshaking". Especially when they're concrete.

And also, let's stop calling these thugs "Antifa". They are criminals and hooligans and we certainly shouldn't be using their self-indulgent terminology that describes them as "anti-fascists" when they are the fascists, and mostly "privileged white dudes". And very pasty ones at that.

Lastly, this is your city on leftism mixed with a side order of zero per cent popularity. Priorities!

~

Europe:

Snapshots from the formerly great Britain: the way things were, and the way things are.

Also from the U.K, the most popular baby names of 2019. Got any idea about the most popular boys' name? Take a wild one.

British culture ain't what it used to be. This is from April, but I must have missed it. However it's never too late to condemn barbarity and I can never do it often enough. Barbarians.

This beautiful baby is considered a dispensable clump of tissue by the left. Twenty-four weeks gestation is either a miracle or an abortion or a reproductive health issue or something depending on your view of human life. Do you side with the Culture of Life or the Culture of Death?

How about the culture of "sex education"?

Lastly, how do you say "nothing to see here" in Cheese Eating Surrender Monkey? France is truly committing suicide.

~

Canada:

Prime Minister Hairdo has stickers on his briefcase. Inside the briefcase are his Happy Meal and crayons.

~

Joooooz:

Things that make Jew-haters sad. By the way, if the name and identity of the head of the Mossad is public, maybe more people should think about their online anonymity. And by "think about it", I mean: if more people shed their anonymity, and as a matter of course, said something equivalent to the late Andrew Breitbart's "So what?", the Wokestapo would be defanged, and lose its ability to destroy the lives of people it disagrees with. The mob yields an amount of power disproportionate to its numbers because it smells fear like a shark smells blood.

From the bless those who bless you, curse those who curse you file...

~

Asia:

Whoops: Dalai Lama opens mouth, inserts foot. Lamentable!

~

Tech:

A helpful list of alternatives to all Google products because Google is evil. You're welcome!

Now off you go! Comment away!

