The Jazz-Handed Proletariat

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I joined Tucker to consider the Democratic Socialist Party's weekend convention. Over the last twenty-four hours or so, there has been a lot of talk about mental illness in America and the need to recognize tit early. But the Democratic Socialist convention is how the supposedly sane people in our society now talk: They're "triggered" by applause, they dare not risk assumptions about a fellow human being's preferred pronouns, they're offended by hitherto colloquial vernacular such as the word "guys", they mandate the use of "jazz hands", etc.

Such a world can no longer make assumptions about sanity. All culture need manners and mores. And, having cast off almost the entirety of social norms in nothing flat, the progressives have wound up simply enacting a new structure enforced even more rigorously than the old manners were. Click below to watch:

