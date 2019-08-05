Image

Mark Steyn

The Jazz-Handed Proletariat

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9600/the-jazz-handed-proletariat

Send WhatsApp
Print

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I joined Tucker to consider the Democratic Socialist Party's weekend convention. Over the last twenty-four hours or so, there has been a lot of talk about mental illness in America and the need to recognize tit early. But the Democratic Socialist convention is how the supposedly sane people in our society now talk: They're "triggered" by applause, they dare not risk assumptions about a fellow human being's preferred pronouns, they're offended by hitherto colloquial vernacular such as the word "guys", they mandate the use of "jazz hands", etc.

Such a world can no longer make assumptions about sanity. All culture need manners and mores. And, having cast off almost the entirety of social norms in nothing flat, the progressives have wound up simply enacting a new structure enforced even more rigorously than the old manners were. Click below to watch:

To see the full hour with Tucker, please click here.

~If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back on the radio north of the border with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 this Wednesday at 5pm Eastern. And on Friday I'll be hosting a brand new Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet.

We are very gratified by the support of all our Steyn Club members. On the other hand, if you were waiting a couple of years to see if we were in it for the long haul, we do welcome newcomers to our ranks, and you can find more details about the Club here - or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. That's One Angry Flower Girl
  2. Guardians of the Theocracy
  3. Valley of the Dolls
  4. Intergenerational Welfare
  5. Berrying Boris

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image