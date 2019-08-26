When Mister Electable Isn't

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours on America's Number One radio show. The jollity starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain - such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

Yesterday Steyn did double-duty on radio and television.

Afterwards it was on to telly with Brian Kilmeade in for Tucker - and the state of the Democrat presidential race as represented by Biden, Beto, Saint Pete and the flailing Senator Gillibrand:

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., recently has been preaching morality but instead should be seen as an opportunist, according to Mark Steyn. Gillibrand was formerly a moderate Democrat while serving as a congresswoman from upstate New York before becoming the progressive 2020 candidate she is today, Steyn said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "I think her moral compass is actually sitting at the bottom of Lake Champlain," he said, nodding to the waterway separating New York's North Country from Vermont.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to express any dissatisfaction with either Mark's telly or radio turns in the comments.