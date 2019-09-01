Image

Mark Steyn

The Certainty of Uncertainty

by Garth W. Paltridge
Climate Change: The Facts

Had Benjamin Franklin gotten mixed up with the global warming alarmists, surely the oft-cited quote of his would instead reveal "nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and impending climate calamity."

Though it is the uncertainty of climate that offers us great hope things aren't as bad as the alarmists say, Garth W. Paltridge writes in his essay in Climate Change: The Facts, "Uncertainty, scepticism and the climate issue."

That chapter from Dr. Paltridge, an Australian atmospheric physicist, is today's episode in our daily serialization of the book, narrated by Melissa Howes.

You can hear this latest episode here.

Feel free to catch up on all the episodes to date here.

