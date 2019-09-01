The Certainty of Uncertainty

Had Benjamin Franklin gotten mixed up with the global warming alarmists, surely the oft-cited quote of his would instead reveal "nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and impending climate calamity."
Though it is the uncertainty of climate that offers us great hope things aren't as bad as the alarmists say, Garth W. Paltridge writes in his essay in Climate Change: The Facts, "Uncertainty, scepticism and the climate issue."
That chapter from Dr. Paltridge, an Australian atmospheric physicist, is today's episode in our daily serialization of the book, narrated by Melissa Howes.
You can hear this latest episode here.
Feel free to catch up on all the episodes to date here.
I really appreciate Mark resurrecting this issue. Laughable efforts by Bern and Alex probably do more to quash warmist fantasies than any rational arguments opposing them, but as has often been said, eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. Don't let up!
A look at the weather reports shows there is a lot of variability in the weather in the present, and willl likely continue in the future. Adapting to weather is always important, and we always do. Bankrupting the economy in magical efforts to reduce weather impacts a few tenths degree per century is only attractive to those who hope to be the masters of that failed society. Don't let 'em.
We can make sure the radicals don't win by continuously reminding everyone within earshot of the importance of actual science to guide us. The computer models for Dorian show the hurricane track forecast all over half the Atlantic, yet some people believe they can predict tenths of a degree in a hundred years. Call them out. Reason will prevail.