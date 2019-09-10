Image

Mark Steyn

The Scientists And The Apocalypse

by Bernie Lewin
Climate Change: The Facts

Doubtless most are familiar with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's current form, and its politicization of science and scientists. This all becomes less surprising when you learn the history of the IPCC.

In this episode of Climate Change: The Facts, science historian Bernie Lewin walks us through how the IPCC came to be â€“ and how the revolt of the third world tipped the power balance at the United Nations' environmental talkfests.

Lewin's chapter will conclude with tomorrow's episode.

You can listen to episode 24 of the series right here.

