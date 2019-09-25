Image

Mark Steyn

Mark Steyn on the Ann & Phelim Scoop
Live from The Mark Steyn Cruise

Who's up for a bit of role reversal?

Filmmakers and authors Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer were special guests aboard this month's sold out Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska. To shake things up, instead of Mark interviewing Phelim and Ann, they interviewed Mark.

This session, filmed before a live audience at sea, makes Episode 9 of the Irish duo's new podcast, The Ann & Phelim Scoop.

You can watch the video here:

Or have a listen in audio form here:

You never know what fun will ensue on a Mark Steyn Cruise, so make sure to book your stateroom for next year's Mediterranean cruise before it too sells out. Mark will be joined by Michele Bachmann, Conrad Black and Douglas Murray, among other special guests.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

