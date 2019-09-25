Who's up for a bit of role reversal?

Filmmakers and authors Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer were special guests aboard this month's sold out Mark Steyn Cruise to Alaska. To shake things up, instead of Mark interviewing Phelim and Ann, they interviewed Mark.

This session, filmed before a live audience at sea, makes Episode 9 of the Irish duo's new podcast, The Ann & Phelim Scoop.

You can watch the video here:

Or have a listen in audio form here:

