Mark Steyn

Bring On the Hologram

Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday Mark kept his midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 to prowl the rubble of the Canadian election - and put in a word for more holograms. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on last month's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few of Mark's compatriots, especially those from Quebec and eastern Ontario, will want to join us for two Steyn Club members-only live editions of The Mark Steyn Show next month.

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, you're in for a plethora of delights over the rest of the week, starting tonight, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson. On the other hand, if you find Mark easier to take in non-visual formats, he'll be back right here at the weekend with a brand new Tale for Our Time.

And, as noted above, what's better than TV and radio? Seeing Steyn live on stage for an exclusive members-only presentation of The Mark Steyn Show. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here.

Image

On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

