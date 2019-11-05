If Wusses Were Horses

Usually on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" during this election season, I've served as a Trump warm-up act, previewing what he's likely to say at the rally, what he should say, etc. But last night the President came first, and Tucker came to me immediately afterwards. I misheard one of his more memorable lines apropos Joe Biden: apparently he said "Handlers are for horses", whereas I rendered it as "Handlers are for wusses".
Jerry Seinfeld once boiled down sports fanaticism to rooting for laundry. Almost all politics can be similarly summarized. Beto or Jeb, Corey or Kamala, Lyin' Ted or Little Marco--they're just nonentities draped in different laundry. Whatever one thinks of Trump, he transcends his laundry. His crisp white shirts and over-long red ties may be his signature look, but they do not make the man. His words do; and the principles they, however colorfully, represent. That's why he is, as Mark notes, at this best when riffing on the stump. Supporters and detractors alike hang on his every word. Their responses, hosannahs or hisses, are sudden and sleeve-worn. No wonder the generalissimos of the Deep State like Brennan and Clapper found him so dangerous. He was, to them. He still is. Which is why I think Trump will buck tradition--again--and have a far more significant second term than first. It took TR ten years to drain the swamps of Panama and build the canal. I'm willing to spot Trump four years to re-drain the Potomoac.