Mark Steyn

If Wusses Were Horses

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

Usually on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" during this election season, I've served as a Trump warm-up act, previewing what he's likely to say at the rally, what he should say, etc. But last night the President came first, and Tucker came to me immediately afterwards. I misheard one of his more memorable lines apropos Joe Biden: apparently he said "Handlers are for horses", whereas I rendered it as "Handlers are for wusses".

Works either way. Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, please join me tomorrow, Wednesday, for my midweek date with the great John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640, live at 5pm Eastern.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here - and, if you sign up today, we'll send you news of some special members-only events I'll be hosting in a fortnight's time with an array of guests from bestselling author Douglas Murray to rock legend Randy Bachman.

