Nancy with the Praying Face

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark and Tucker considered the Speaker of the House's ostentatious religiosity, at least for the Advent of Impeachment: "I know that observing the ritual niceties of American Politics requires stomaching a boat load of industrial strength hokum, but you and I and 300 million people across the country know that Nancy Pelosi isn't praying for the president." Carlson told Steyn he prefers former President Barack Obama's approach, "where you say 'we won the election, we're doing what we want.'" Click below to watch: You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Mark will be back with Tucker on Monday. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list