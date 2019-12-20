Brave New Gate

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark discussed how, even as its ratings decline everywhere else, CNN retains its hammerlock on the terminal gates of American airports. Click below to watch: You can watch the full hour with Tucker here. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments below. Mark will be back later today in audio only with another Christmas tale from Green Gables. But if you enjoy him in video he'll be back on camera tomorrow, Saturday, for this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

