Image

Mark Steyn

Brave New Gate

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9936/brave-new-gate

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark discussed how, even as its ratings decline everywhere else, CNN retains its hammerlock on the terminal gates of American airports. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments below.

Mark will be back later today in audio only with another Christmas tale from Green Gables. But if you enjoy him in video he'll be back on camera tomorrow, Saturday, for this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Boffo Boris
  2. Great Moments in Post-Christianity
  3. Getting a Jump on Next Decade's Russia Investigation
  4. The Non-War on Non-Terror
  5. A Nickel in the Change Purse

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image