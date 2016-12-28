The Year of "Enough!"

I spent much of today behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from it here. At this season, it's traditional to cast a backward glance across the previous twelve months, and this year the takeaway to me seems obvious:

If you're a big shot celebrity, if you're a software designer, if you're a government bureaucrat, the present arrangements work pretty nicely for you. But there are millions and millions of people around the United States, around the United Kingdom, around Europe, for whom they do not work. And when they were invited to express an opinion this year, 2016, they finally said, 'We've had enough.'

We also discussed the day's news, from the Obama Administration's weird and irrelevant obsession with Israeli "settlements" to the Twitterlanche that engulfed Steve Martin's tweet about poor Carrie Fisher. The stodgy, plonking, totalitarian humorlessness of the thought police is most dispiriting. As I observed on air:

In one of my books I have a section called 'Last Laughs' and I say that in the future there will be no jokes. We are moving toward that future very fast, particularly if you have a look at those leaden late night shows that are dying in the ratings.

And we touched on the ill-mannered narcissist drama queen who decided a politician's daughter and grandchildren were an appropriate target for his inability to deal with losing an election:

If you can't share a plane with the family of someone you didn't vote for, then you can't exist in the same country.

Maybe John Kerry should be peddling his two-state solution closer to home.

~As to a certain TV show I mentioned, you can find more details here.

I'll be back on the radio for a second helping tomorrow, Thursday, starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.