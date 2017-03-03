Doing Things By Half

Having been fired and had his contract torn up by CRTV, Mark is back out in the world. Today, Friday, he checked in with Neil Cavuto on Fox News to talk immigration and terrorism:

Later on Friday, Mark talked other immigration issues with Liz MacDonald on Fox Business. You can see the interview here.

Look for more Mark on real TV next week, starting with his return to "Hannity" on Monday night!

~Thank you so much for all your supportive emails after CRTV's cancellation of The Mark Steyn Show. We are very touched by them, and also by the many comments over at our Facebook page. Mark is extremely grateful, at what is a very difficult time in his professional life, for so many loyal readers and viewers. Some CRTV customers have also been forwarding us their responses to the company's demand that they explain why they wish to cancel their subscriptions. This one is from Steve Morrisey to CRTV's Customer Service:

To whom it may concern... Mark Steyn is a hilarious and highly entertaining individual. When I heard that Mark was going to be a participant in the CRTV lineup, I immediately subscribed and waited patiently until his show came online. With all the alternative media available, Mark's show was unique and captivating. It was like a political variety show that I have never seen the likes of before. Mark had in depth interviews that I was hoping that you would archive. I would have liked to have had the ability to have revisited them in the future. But, now there is nothing that even references Mark Steyn or his previous shows on your website. I don't know what had happened to cause the split (I hope his bandaged thumb is unrelated to the departure.) but I would like to see you make amends. I had put a visit to Ice Station E.I.B. on my bucket list and had anticipated that one day I'd be part of the live CRTV audience. With regret, I am unsubscribing. I have to say that your Customer Service person did make the cancellation and refund painless and accommodating. It was nothing like trying to cancel a vitamin subscription with Purity Products. Sincerely, Steve Morrissey

We have also had many queries such as this one:

I would like to send you the refund I got from CRTV. How can I do that? Michael Schwenk

That's very generous of you, Michael. Your fellow former CRTV subscriber Douglas Gester used his CRTV refund to treat himself to a SteynOnline gift certificate. They start at $25 and are a great gift for a friend who's wondering where The Mark Steyn Show went - and, like any other purchases from the Steyn Store, they certainly help defray some unexpected expenses we've had: When CRTV fired Mark and broke his contract, they left him with the payroll and production costs for all February's shows, including episodes filmed in Phoenix and Ottawa - and even the tab for the cleaners at the studio they locked him out of. Mark has paid all these because he doesn't feel others should suffer as a result of his poor judgment in getting mixed up with CRTV.

But nor does he want disgruntled CRTV customers feeling obliged to prop up SteynOnline. As demoralized as Mark is by the end of a project he loved working on, he feels more ashamed at having helped get so many longtime fans suckered into believing CRTV's false promises of a year's worth of shows.

Anyway, here is today's selection of reader emails:

I was constantly checking CRTV for new episodes, as I have loved you since I first heard your voice about 10 years ago, and I felt a disturbance in the universe when I noticed that your show disappeared from my app.

I loved the quality of your interviews and always felt that I learned something from watching. I fear that now I will only be subjected to ranting that I eventually turn off. SO SAD!

I hope you can get back on some digital medium soon, I would definitely pay to be able to see you regularly.

Fight on!

Stephanie Roper

**

Dear Mark,

I'm sorry to hear your association with CRTV has ended. You were one of the main reasons I signed up for it and although there were problems getting your studio up and running the shows you produced were enjoyable and informative. There's an opportunity being lost here, the subject of which was discussed when you interviewed Andrew Klavan. I think Klavan mentioned a saying of Andrew Breitbart, that politics is downstream of culture. You and Klavan are two of the small number of prominent conservative commentators who seem to understand how beneficial the impact of Art can be on opinion.

That's not to say mainstream conservatives are unaware of social impacts of media and the education system â€” they rail about it all the time. It's just they tend to fight them head on politically instead of thinking about how to use art and culture to effect opinion upstream of politics. An example of how liberals do this, subtly, is through NPR programs like "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me", and especially, "Prairie Home Companion". PHC is a program families listen to together that is mostly wholesome and appealing. Many who consider themselves part of intelligentsia listen to it as if it offers great wisdom. And yet, most of the system of beliefs implied through comments by Keillor are very liberal and are taken up almost without question by many of those listening.

And what do conservatives have in this form of broadcast? Well, we used to have The Mark Steyn Show. Crowder, while funny and insightful, is NOT a family show. Levin's show uses mostly a fact-based approach as do the shows of most other conservatives. It's all left-brain all the time. Art is good at representing ourselves (humans) from a right-brain direction. Look at the art of the Renaissance. That period not only presented a leap forward in technique, but most importantly, gave us a sense of ourselves as humans and spiritual beings... The miracle of life.

Catch-22, a masterpiece if there ever was one, has a great example of how culture effects our subconscious. There's a scene in which Yossarian belittles God to Lt. Scheisskopf's wife, infuriating her. When Yossarian says, But you don't believe in God, Scheisskopf's wife replies, but the God I don't believe in is a good God, a just God, a merciful God. He's not the mean and stupid God you make Him out to be. Back then culture expected respect for God and religion, respect for life, respect for others. The politics of whether God existed was downstream of the understanding that He was good... Just last week I revisited The Hidden Fortress, the great film of Kurosawa. It's on a par with Casablanca with respect to heroism and bravery. It was like a booster shot to remind me of how noble man can be.

Mark, I'm so very sorry for what has happened at CRTV. You introduced me to Andrew Klavan and due to that, over the past few weeks, I've decided to start praying again. I will pray for you.

Best wishes,

John Wu

Menlo Park, California

**

Dear Mark -

So disappointed at the CRTV poor decision. Please set up an independent show of your own - with my subscription I could watch you everywhere! - Paris, Glasgow, on the Queen Elizabeth, through the Panama Canal all the way to Palm Springs and even in Williams Lake, BC.

I don't mind forfeiting my subscription to CRTV if it leads to you having your own platform - hell, we have cancelled the cable so we are awash in money to throw at you!!

Your number one fan,

Maggie Menzies

**

Now THAT is annoying Mark! Crowder and Levin and Malkin are fine and all ... BUT YOU ARE THE ONLY REASON WE SHELLED OUT THE BUCKS FOR CRTV!!!!!

Your servant by His grace,

Bill Tomlinson

**

I signed up for CRTV for Steyn. I have listened to Levin for a decade. I tweeted at him twice wondering why during his crtv hourly promos he never once mentioned Steyn. The "Malkin Crowder and others" line annoyed me daily and caused redflags to go up.

Clearly I was right and as much as I want to support the others who I have always liked I am cancelling.

Kyle Yount

**

Consolations Mark, My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed your shows. It was the main reason we subscribed to CRTV.

We had intended to buy a TV so that we could watch your program on a larger screen, but cancelled that purchase since we can't enjoy your in-depth interviews and insightful comment.

So your cancellation has a trickle down economic impact since we won't buy a TV, renew our CRTV subscription, won't purchase books you review or music we hear from artists we saw on your show.

We loved the interviews, the commentary, the musicians and the songs. Your depth of culture was a refreshing enjoyment. We hope for you that this is an opportunity and not an obstacle.

Larry and Trudy

**

Mark -

I was shocked to learn that you have been dropped from CRTV.

To say that your show was both entertaining and informative is the understatement of the year !!! I hope you can somehow continue on with a similar show within another delivery system.

Best wishes,

Richard Goldfarb

**

Mark,

Like so many others, I am extremely disappointed that CRTV has cancelled your delightful show. Your show was the only reason I subscribed.

If you find a way to continue it I.e. monetize it, I'll be there, credit card in hand.

All the best,

Richard Oatway

**

I'm very saddened to hear about CRTV's decision. Your shows were delightful, insightful, and sophisticated. It was so appreciated compared to the drivel out there. Your musical background was especially admired.

The price for crtv was worth it BECAUSE of your show which I greatly anticipated each episode. Not sure it is worth it now. God bless you, Sir!

Pat Daniel

**

Mark,

I cancelled with CRTV of course. To their credit, they issued a prompt refund when called. It sounded like they had quite a few callers like me today.

I told them I appreciated the way they handled the refund, and I would re-subscribe when they get you back.

Keep up the good work. â€” Another Mark

Mark E. Shere

Indianapolis, Indiana